"I was so impressed with him last year": Kirk Herbstreit names his SEC dark horse to win the title amid insane hype around Arch Manning 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 27, 2025 05:54 GMT
Arch Manning is set to make his debut as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback this year. After the past two seasons as a backup, there is a lot of hype surrounding his journey as Steve Sarkisian's QB1.

The Longhorns joined the SEC conference last year and competed for the title under Quinn Ewers. However, they lost to Georgia in the final and made it to the Cotton Bowl semifinal showdown in the playoffs, where they lost to Ohio State. However, with Manning at the helm, some experts and analysts predict them to be the SEC champions and potential natty contenders.

However, Kirk Herbstreit had another SEC team on his radar as an underdog. On Tuesday, he made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" and said the Florida Gators are his "surprise team" to enjoy success this upcoming season.

"Surprise team is Florida," Herbstreit said via AthlonSports.com. "I think DJ Lagway, if he's healthy, I was so impressed with him last year. We've talked about that, how their coach was (all but) fired.

"They started off slow and then, you know, I think they won four of their last five or five of their last six. And the only loss that he had was when he got injured as a starter against Georgia. So I'm going to go with Florida," he added.
Last season, head coach Billy Napied helped the Gators to an 8-5 record in his third stint with the team. They also managed to secure a 33-8 victory over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Arch Manning shares bold warning ahead of Week 1 showdown against Ohio State

Last season, Arch Manning gave fans a glimpse of his dual-threat talent as Quinn Ewers's backup. He had 939 yards and nine passing TDs with four rushing touchdowns.

During Monday's media session, Manning shared a bold warning for other teams ahead of the Longhorns' 2025 season:

"I think that's all of us at Texas, and I think we kind of try to shift the narrative, and we're going for everyone else. Target's not on our back, we have the red dot on everyone else."
Both Ohio State and Texas will play a new starting quarterback during the season opener. It will be interesting to see if Arch Manning can start his journey with a victory against the 2024 national champions.

How do you think the Texas Longhorns will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

