Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond was the first prospect to depart the Alabama Crimson Tide after legendary coach Nick Saban announced his retirement in January. Bond ended up at a program coached by Steve Sarkisian, a disciple of Saban.

Max Chadwick, a Pro Football Focus analyst on their podcast, gave a bold prediction about Bond's NFL Draft status during the 2025 Draft.

"I think he's going to be a first round pick next year," Chadwick said.

Isaiah Bond departed Alabama to protect his draft stock

Isaiah Bond was one of Alabama's best performers last season. The Crimson Tide shook off a slow start to the season to win the SEC tournament against Georgia and reach the college football playoffs against Michigan, who won the national championship.

Bond had 668 yards on 48 receptions resulting in four touchdowns. He showed his clutch gene when he caught quarterback Jalen Milroe's pass in the Iron Bowl against Auburn for a fourth-and-31 touchdown.

After transferring to the Texas Longhorns from the Alabama Crimson Tide, in an interview with ESPN, Bond labeled his transfer a 'business decision' to protect his draft stock.

"Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company," Bond said. "My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I'm putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock."

"One hundred percent. That was the decision why I left."I'm not taking any hatred in my heart," Bond said. "Nothing personal. I'm going to do what's best for me and my family."

Isaiah Bond also revealed that the new Bama coach Kalen DeBoer tried to get in touch with him to convince him to stay in Tuscaloosa, but he didn't budge after visiting Texas.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was one of the coaches who tried to recruit Bond out of high school. After a visit to Texas, he immediately committed to the program, trusting his future under the coach who calls the offensive plays for the program.

The return of quarterback Quinn Ewers was also a huge attraction to Bond who hyped up their potential partnership.

"I like the whole package that comes with it," Bond said (as per ESPN). "Great quarterback, they have a great offensive line. I felt like it was a great spot for me to come to.

"One hundred percent. He's (Ewers) a great big-time pocket-passer quarterback. He's a top pick in the draft next year. I'm also going to be a top pick. It's going to be a good duo."

Texas has one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the FBS, and Isaiah Bond could be the missing ingredient to take them to the national championship win Longhorns fans so crave.