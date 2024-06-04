Former Eastern Michigan Eagles defensive end Maxx Crosby has become an NFL star since leaving the institution and getting drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders (then Oakland Raiders). Crosby has two Pro Bowl appearances and is considered one of the league's most talented defensive players.

During a recent "Heritage Barstool" podcast appearance, the outspoken Crosby detailed how much bigger the high school football fandom was than some college football fandoms comparing his high school career in Texas to his Eagles career.

"I originally grew up in Michigan. I moved to Texas and I played 6A, like the highest division, 15,000 in the crowd, packed out. Like the whole parking lot is tail-gating. I mean it was crazy, the environment was like nothing I'd ever seen," Crosby said.

"Then I end up going to Eastern (Michigan) and we had less fans. At least my first two years, we had less fans in my college games like no tailgating, we were the worst team in college football. 'I was like high school was more lit than this.' But we ended up changing that," Crosby said.

Maxx Crosby builds Eastern Michigan legacy

Maxx Crosby totaled 41 tackles for loss, good for No. 3 in the Eastern Michigan Eagles' history, and is No. 1 for sacks in the program's history. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and went on to become a dominant force in the NFL.

Last year, the NFL star donated a generous gift of $1 million to his alma mater, the University of Eastern Michigan's athletic department. Crosby met his wife, Rachel, at the school, where she played soccer for the Eagles' women's soccer team.

He released a statement thanking the institution for nurturing him and giving him the opportunity to meet his wife and friends.

"First and foremost, Eastern Michigan University holds a very special place in my heart and I am incredibly grateful for the significant role my EMU experience has played in shaping my life as an athlete and as a man," Crosby said. "Without the opportunity to attend EMU, I would not have met my wife, Rachel, who has given me the most beautiful gift imaginable in our daughter, Ella. Without EMU, I wouldn't have the lifelong friends that now serve as advisors and business partners."

Maxx Crosby also thanked the Eastern Michigan Eagles for nurturing him professionally.

Scott Wetherbee, the Eagles athletic director, was deeply appreciative of the donation by the Las Vegas Raiders star.

"When he came back this summer for the Champions 4 Life Series, we had great conversations about his and Rachel's desire to make an impact on our athletic programs," Wetherbee said in a statement. "Their dedication to our Athletic Department's future is nothing short of game-changing. We're deeply thankful for their commitment and passion for championing excellence in every aspect."

For his generous gift, the football field at Eastern Michigan's Rynearson Stadium was renamed after Maxx Crosby to honor his legacy at the institution.