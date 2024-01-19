“I’m like this is my new guy”: Maxx Crosby reveals how he became ‘die-hard fan’ of James Harden

The name James Harden speaks for itself, as his NBA resume is there to back him up. Garnering numerous fans all over the world, one fan in particular talked about how he became a "die-hard fan" of the 10-time NBA All-Star. NFL defensive end Maxx Crosby talked about the origin of his Harden fandom on his "The Rush with Maxx Crosby" podcast.

Before James Harden started making noise during his time with the Houston Rockets, he played alongside former OKC Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

So here's a look at what Crosby said in his podcast.

"Everybody in here obviously already knows I'm a die-hard day one James Harden fan," Crosby said, "been rocking with him ever since he got to Houston. ... Harden gets traded from the Thunder to the Rockets. I watched him play the Pistons, the first game he dropped 37 and 12 and like six or something."

"So, I'm like, 'This is my new guy. He's on new team. It's his own squad' and I've been rocking with Harden ever since then," Crosby added.

His debut performance for the Houston Rockets on Oct. 31, 2012, was certainly one way to announce his presence with his new team.

Crosby brought this story up as he finally got to meet and spend time with the LA Clippers guard during a regular season game on Jan. 10 against the Toronto Raptors.

Before and after the game, the two athletes interacted and exchanged signed jerseys.

Moreover, in that game, Harden had 14 points (5-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-7 from 3-point range), 11 assists and five rebounds.

Aside from James Harden, who were the other NBA players that Maxx Crosby got to interact with?

In the same podcast episode, Crosby talked about his interactions with two other NBA players aside from James Harden. The two players were elite superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Interestingly, his interactions with the two were different from each other.

"I had a little interaction with LeBron, which was nuts," Crosby said. "He's literally on defense, the ball just got passed, he looks over and he's like, 'yeah you a motherf****** dog, you're a f****** dog but you can't call me a little a** boy though' and he starts laughing. And I was just shook, this is f****** LeBron James bro, like I've been watching since a child."

Meanwhile, his interaction with Suns forward Kevin Durant was similar to what he did with Harden. Crosby briefly said in the podcast that he already had previous conversations with Durant. When the two met after the LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game last Jan. 11, Durant gifted Crosby his jersey.

It was one incredible meet-up to the next for Maxx Crosby, who spent a few minutes with some of the most renowned NBA players.

