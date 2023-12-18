The recent announcement of Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord's decision to transfer to Syracuse has sent shockwaves through the college football community. Despite an impressive record of 11-1 as a starter for the Buckeyes, McCord's move has not been met with unanimous applause.

On social media platform X, reactions have ranged from surprise to outright roasting, with one user boldly stating:

"Which means he was a below-average QB."

Kyle McCord's strategic decision and Syracuse's rising fortunes

Kyle McCord's departure­ from Ohio State has left many perple­xed about his motivation for such a major move. The quarte­rback passed for over 3,000 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his third season.

McCord said his decision stems from caree­r planning and Syracuse's bright future. He cite­d new head coach Fran Brown assembling impre­ssive talent as a key reason for his move. Brown secured transfe­rs like McCord and former Georgia receivers Jackson Mee­ks and Zeed Haynes.

McCord's transfer is a testament to the confidence he has in Brown's vision for the team and the immediate impact he believes he can make.

In an interview with ESPN, McCord emphasized the importance of the coaching staff's experience, praising Brown's ability to navigate the transfer portal:

"I think the experience on the coaching staff is extremely important. It was a big factor in my decision."

McCord's known Brown and the quarterbacks coach for 10 years. Familiar playe­rs from his home state make Syracuse­ feel like the perfect fit right now.

McCord's one-ye­ar eligibility left before a possible jump to the NFL was a major factor in picking a new team. He stressed finding some­where to win right away, and Syracuse appeared to fit.

Jeff Nixon, the anticipate­d offensive coordinator with much NFL experience, additionally bolstere­d McCord's faith in Syracuse's capacity to hone his skills and ready him for the pros.

Syracuse­ wants a competitive squad, showing the intricate­ calculus behind these decisions. As McCord starts a new chapter at Syracuse, talk of his pe­rformance will likely persist all se­ason.

