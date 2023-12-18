The recent announcement of Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord's decision to transfer to Syracuse has sent shockwaves through the college football community. Despite an impressive record of 11-1 as a starter for the Buckeyes, McCord's move has not been met with unanimous applause.
On social media platform X, reactions have ranged from surprise to outright roasting, with one user boldly stating:
"Which means he was a below-average QB."
Here is how fans expressed their reactions on QB Kyle McCord transferring to Syracuse:
Kyle McCord's strategic decision and Syracuse's rising fortunes
Kyle McCord's departure from Ohio State has left many perplexed about his motivation for such a major move. The quarterback passed for over 3,000 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his third season.
McCord said his decision stems from career planning and Syracuse's bright future. He cited new head coach Fran Brown assembling impressive talent as a key reason for his move. Brown secured transfers like McCord and former Georgia receivers Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes.
McCord's transfer is a testament to the confidence he has in Brown's vision for the team and the immediate impact he believes he can make.
In an interview with ESPN, McCord emphasized the importance of the coaching staff's experience, praising Brown's ability to navigate the transfer portal:
"I think the experience on the coaching staff is extremely important. It was a big factor in my decision."
McCord's known Brown and the quarterbacks coach for 10 years. Familiar players from his home state make Syracuse feel like the perfect fit right now.
McCord's one-year eligibility left before a possible jump to the NFL was a major factor in picking a new team. He stressed finding somewhere to win right away, and Syracuse appeared to fit.
Jeff Nixon, the anticipated offensive coordinator with much NFL experience, additionally bolstered McCord's faith in Syracuse's capacity to hone his skills and ready him for the pros.
Syracuse wants a competitive squad, showing the intricate calculus behind these decisions. As McCord starts a new chapter at Syracuse, talk of his performance will likely persist all season.
Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season