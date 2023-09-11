Mel Tucker is engulfed in a scandal surrounding anti-rape activist Brenda Tracy and is suspended without pay by Michigan State but reportedly expected to be fired by next month.

Tracy, as she does with colleges across the country, worked for the Spartans, teaching young student-athletes about the importance of rejecting sexual violence.

Brenda Tracy filled a sexual harassment complaint with Michigan State during the summer

The activist filed a report with the university complaining that the coach made sexual comments and masturbated during a call with her back in 2022. Allegedly, Tucker admitted to masturbating in a consensual sex phone call. Tucker claims Tracy wanted him to be her "sugar daddy."

The information was disclosed in a USA Today article.

Michigan State has reportedly decided to pull the plug on their third-year coach and will do so later Sunday, according to a report from college football insider Brett McMurphy.

The school plans to claim dismissal with cause in order to get out of paying his $70-million contract.

The information was confirmed later in a news conference with MSU athletic director Alan Haller.

Fan's reaction to Mel Tucker's firing

Fans express their opinions of the news out of Michigan State on social media. For some, it was impossible not to speculate who might replace him.

Some were confused by the fact that it wasn't clear if Mel Tucker would be fired or just suspended:

Others expressed that it was too early to draw conclusions and that we should wait until the investigations are completed.

Others declared him innocent already.

Some questioned the school's way of handling the scandal:

Others questioned why Brenda Tracy didn't hang up on Mel Tucker.

Some criticized the way Brett McMurphy reported the story.

Some were baffled by the inaction of the school since it was made aware of the investigation in July.

Some people dismissed the whole issue as a far-fetched plan to get Mel Tucker out of the way.

