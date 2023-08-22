The Memphis Tigers look promising after winning their First Responder Bowl last season. The team has currently hatched an interesting scheme to usher fans into the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium this season.

College Football Insider Brett McMurphy posted about a special ticket promotion that the Memphis Tigers will be doing this season,

"Memphis has a ticket promotion where fans buy $60 tickets for the opener vs. Bethune-Cookman. If the Tigers win, fans get free tickets to the next home game & this continues for each home game until Memphis loses at home. How long will the free ticket last? Tigers' home schedule: Sept 2 Bethune Sept 14 Navy Sept 30 Boise State Oct 13 Tulane Nov 4 USF Nov 18 SMU."

This ticket promotion can either seal the deal or be at odds depending on the outcome. It will be interesting to see if other athletic departments will also follow this model to get more fans to their home games.

What to expect from the Memphis Tigers this season?

Despite finishing last season with a 7-6 record, the Memphis Tigers did go 3-5 in the conference. In their previous three seasons under coach Ryan Silverfield, the program is 21-15, including a 2-0 bowl record. They have a strong quarterback in junior Seth Henigan as he finished last year going 286-of-446 (64.1% completion percentage) for 3,571 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Tigers have some solid offense, especially in the backfield, as well as defense. Although their run this season could be more challenging than the 122 yards per game last season, they will still be looking to do well.

The Big 12 has been in the news recently and, with another strong season, they could solidify a potential expansion move. However, expect the season to wind up as a strong one given they are trying to become a force in college football.

The Memphis Tigers have the potential to win 9-10 games this upcoming season and become one of the biggest sleeper teams in the nation.