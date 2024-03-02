Michael Penix Jr. 40 Time: How fast is the former Washington QB?

Former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is one of the top talents to look out for at this year's NFL draft. The 23-year-old showcased his incredible talents with the ball with the Huskies and is now ready to take his game to the next level. Last season, Penix was successful in leading Washington to the national championship but lost to the Michigan Wolverines.

Penix closed out his collegiate career recording 4,903 passing yards and 36 TD passes last season. He finished second behind Jayden Daniels in the 2023 Heisman voting. But how fast is the former Washington Huskies quarterback?

Michael Penix Jr.'s 40 time

While Michael Penix Jr. is yet to run in this year's NFL Scouting Combine, experts believe that he is projected to run the 40-yard dash in approximately 4.6 seconds. NFL Draft Buzz showcased Penix's 40-yard dash time as 4.64 seconds. The workouts for quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will begin on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m. ET.

Penix had quite the roller coaster journey during his collegiate career. He initially played for four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers. But unfortunately, he was sidelined with season-ending injuries in each of those campaigns. After the 2021 season, the 23-year-old decided to enter the transfer portal and join the Washington Huskies.

He was named as the starting quarterback upon arrival and quickly started showcasing his abilities. In his debut campaign with the Huskies, Penix led them to an 11-2 overall campaign and an Alamo Bowl win over Texas. The quarterback recorded 4,641 passing yards and 31 TD passes for the team in 2022 before deciding to return for another healthy season in 2023.

Michael Penix Jr. dismisses concerns about injuries, says he is ready to compete at NFL Combine

While Penix is considered to be a top talent in this year's draft, his injury history could pop up as a red flag for teams wishing to draft him. But during a recent interview with ESPN on Friday, Penix said that he had a good medical exam with all 32 teams in Indianapolis and is ready to compete on Saturday:

"If they are worried about my injury history, I can't control it at this point. That was another reason I came back for the 2023 season, was to have another fully healthy season, just to show I'm ready to compete and ready to do it at the next level. At this point I can't control the questions about the injuries."

Michael Penix Jr. is projected by experts to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

