WATCH: Michael Penix Jr. prepares for NFL combine with stunning throws backstage

Michael Penix Jr. is not participating in the NFL combine until Saturday, and yet he has decided to show off.

On Thursday, the official X account of All City NFL filmed the Washington Huskies quarterback throwing a completion at the backstage area of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This comes off an interview Penix did with the podcast the previous day, wherein he discussed, among other things, his personal development and mindset heading into the combine:

"I just gotta continue to be myself. I'm gonna let my play speak for itself; and a lot of things that you can't control like my injuries and stuff like that, I can't hide from it. It's part of my journey. It's part of the reason I'm the person and the player I am today, so I'm super blessed for it all."

Derek Carr speaks up on Michael Penix Jr.'s potential ahead of combine

There is no doubt that Michael Penix Jr. will be one of the more heavily hyped prospects in the 2024 draft. Even if he lacks the clout of either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye that will put him in the top two or three picks, there are still teams out there that may want his services.

Recently, former quarterback David Carr spoke Tuesday on NFL "Total Access" about Penix's potential, comparing him to the Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins:

"He's able to run, but he has so much confidence in his arm; he's happy to stay in the pocket and push the ball vertically down the field. I think Penix has a bigger arm than Kirk. I think that the accuracy down the field is impressive."

Carr also opined that the Washington Husky's injury history was not a warning sign that teams would use to forego him:

"That injury thing might be something that makes people nervous; but when you watch him, there's no ill effects from it. Maybe he's a little bit limited, he doesn't run around as much; but I can also say, 'If you had a rocket attached to your left arm, you wouldn't run as much either.' ... I think he's going to be a lot of fun to watch."

All NFL combine events air exclusively on the NFL Network, with defensive linemen and linebackers currently participating. Quarterbacks like Penix will get their shot on Saturday.