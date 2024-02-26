Michael Penix Jr. scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Washington QB

This year's NFL Draft is loaded with quarterback talent, like Washington's Michael Penix Jr., who led his team to a 13-0 record in his second season with the Huskies.

Penix finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023 as he took the Huskies all the way to the College Championship game. While they succumbed to Michigan and Penix didn't have his best day, he is still a first-round talent.

In his two seasons with Washington, Michael Penix Jr. threw for 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns, and just 19 interceptions as his draft stock continued to rise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Michael Penix Jr. scouting report

The one thing that jumps out when looking at Penix Jr. is his arm talent, as he can make every throw on the field, which includes dialing up the launch codes for deep passes downfield.

He is good at going through his progressions and finding the right target before he fires a laser at his receiver. His physicality and stature bode well for the NFL game, and he has great pocket awareness and, when needed, can step up and get out of trouble while keeping his eyes downfield.

Michael Penix landing spots

Penix Jr. will have no shortage of suitors in the upcoming NFL Draft, and while his age might turn some teams off given he is far more experienced than others, which could limit his upside, Penix Jr. will find himself on an NFL roster. But where?

#1 - Denver Broncos

Sean Payton and Co. have the 12th overall pick in the draft, which takes them out of the running for the 'top' quarterbacks, but Penix has every chance of falling to the Broncos.

With Russell Wilson's future as clear as mud, Denver could kickstart Payton's vision with a new quarterback in Penix Jr.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have the pick before Denver and could easily swoop on the experienced Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins feels like he has two feet out the door in Minnesota and while the franchise can't land the top prospects, getting Penix Jr. to potentially pair with Justin Jefferson could set tongues wagging in the NFC North.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

This is a little left field, but hear us out. Geno Smith doesn't have all that long left as an NFL starter and while Mike Macdonald brought back the veteran for 2024, his future beyond that is uncertain.

Selecting Michael Penix Jr. and allowing him to sit behind Smith for a year before handing the keys over to him with the likes of D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as his main weapons is an enticing prospect.