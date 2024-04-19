Former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. reportedly visited New England on Tuesday for a meeting with the Patriots. Penix's visit follows a procession of quarterbacks, including former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who also visited a few days ago.

On Thursday, Penix's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Carter, posted a picture of the couple on Instagram on a plane as the quarterback does the rounds before the 2024 NFL draft (April 25-27).

"And we're offff," Carter wrote in the post.

Michael Penix Jr. gets support from GF

Michael Penix seemed to level up as the 2023 season progressed, and he climbed into contention for the Heisman Trophy as the Washington Huskies' super-charged offense under coach Kalen DeBoer swept away all opponents.

The quarterback led the Huskies to the Pac-12 title unbeaten, and going into the Heisman ceremony, he was almost at even odds with LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels to win the coveted award.

He eventually finished second, and his girlfriend, Olivia Carter, consoled him on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

"I want to start by saying I love you Michael," Carter wrote. "You are so talented, so gracious and so deserving of all that Jesus blessed you with. I am so proud of you. I am proud to be your girlfriend. You are truly one of a kind. I’ve never met someone as incredible as you and I am thankful God led us together.

"Congratulations on all you have accomplished. Not even close to being done! Go get all you deserve baby."

The quarterback threw for 4,903 yards, resulting in 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while leading the Huskies to the national championship game, which they lost to Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.

Michael Penix Jr. and the NFL draft

During the NFL scouting combine, Michael Penix impressed the watching NFL scouts and executives by running a 4.45 40-time and having one of the top 10 hand measurements in the history of the event (10.5 inches).

According to NFL.com, Penix will be picked No. 13 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. He is considered one of the potential steals of the draft.

During an episode of "Brock&Salk," FOX college football analyst Brock Huard urged the Seattle Seahawks to consider drafting Penix if he falls out of the first round and they trade one of their picks.

“If Michael Penix watches his name not called on Day 1, you will hear me on the show Friday morning say, ‘Go get Penix,'” Huard said. “If Penix is sitting in the second round and the Seahawks have an opportunity, trade next year’s second or third-(round pick). Go up, be aggressive and get a guy that from Day 1 would step into this system and be ahead of the curve.”

Michael Penix, 23, is one of the older prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class, but he has also shown enormous upside in the past two years of college football that could appeal to NFL executives.

