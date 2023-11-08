Michigan drags 3 Big Ten schools for alleged involvement in sign-stealing scandal as Jim Harbaugh's suspension catches center stage: Reports 

The Michigan sign-stealing scandal continues to evolve, as now it's the Wolverines who are doing the accusing. Allegedly, the Wolverines have proof that Ohio State and Rutgers stole their signs and shared them with Purdue.

Michigan has shared documentation with the Big Ten that, ahead of the Big Ten championship game, both Ohio State and Rutgers shared information regarding the Wolverines' signs with Purdue, according to a report by ESPN. On Tuesday, the documents were leaked and published in Sports Illustrated.

The Big Ten warns Jim Harbaugh regarding the Michigan sing-stealing scandal

On Monday, the Big Ten officially warned Michigan of possible disciplinary action against the football program. The school has 48 hours to reply to the charges, which were due Wednesday morning. Many experts believe this is why Jim Harbaugh has not been formally suspended.

Reports from November 7th claim the NCAA hasn't been able to link Harbaugh to the Michigan sign-stealing scandal directly, according to information it shared with the Big Ten. However, experts still expect Harbaugh to get some sort of penalty for allowing this to happen under his watch. It is widely expected for the coach to file litigation if he's suspended.

Could the sign-stealing affect Michigan's chase of a CFP seed?

The Wolverines are currently one of the favorites to win the national title, with the team being ranked No. 2 in the nation. Michigan fans should not be concerned about the possibility of ramifications, from the sign-stealing controversy to their team's pursuit of the national championship.

A member of the college football playoff selection committee, Boo Corrigan, recently said the following to ESPN about their thoughts on the whole sign-stealing thing:

"We really view it as it's an NCAA issue, not a CFP issue," Corrigan said on ESPN. "At this point in time, as we’re looking at this, we want to make sure we get not just the top four teams but the top 25 teams right.”

It remains to be seen how this whole sign-stealing saga unfolds as Michigan has accused two more teams of doing the same.