Michigan football injury report for National Championship game 2024 ft. Zak Zinter, CJ Stokes and more

The Michigan Wolverines went 14-0 this season and are coming off an OT win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl to advance to the National Championship game.

Michigan is set to play the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with kickoff set at 7:30 p.m. ET. Heading into the National Championship, the Wolverines are relatively healthy.

Michigan injury report ahead of National Championship

The Michigan Wolverines have just five players dealing with injuries ahead of the National Championship.

Zak Zinter's injury update

The biggest injury the Michigan Wolverines have suffered is in the form of offensive lineman Zak Zinter.

Zinter suffered a leg injury during the Ohio State game and had to be carted off the field. The offensive lineman had surgery to repair a broken fibula and tibia, which ended his season.

Zak Zinter is one of the best blockers in college football and was expected to be one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft.

CJ Stokes' injury update

CJ Stokes played in just two games this season as he dealt with undisclosed injuries all season long.

However, Stokes announced he will be entering the transfer portal, but is remaining with the team through the college football playoffs.

Stokes entered this year as the third running back after rushing for 273 yards on 55 carries as a freshman. This season, he rushed for eight yards on four carries.

Logan Forbes' injury update

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Logan Forbes won't be playing in the National Championship as he's been out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

Forbes didn't play in a single game this season for Michigan.

Karmello English's injury update

Wolverines wide receiver Karmello English is out due to an undisclosed injury.

The freshman wide receiver played in just one game this season as he caught one pass for 4 yards against Indiana on Oct. 14. Since then, he has been dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Davis Warren's injury update

The final player on the injury report for the Wolverines is quarterback Davis Warren.

Warren is considered questionable to play as he is the Wolverines' backup quarterback.

This season, Warren is 0-5 passing, while in his career, he's 5-14 for 89 yards and an interception.