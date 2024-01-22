Michigan HC's March for life speech elates CFB world: "Had no idea Jim Harbaugh was pro life"

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh recently won the national championship with the Wolverines. After taking over in 2015, Harbaugh made the program one of the best in college football. After accomplishing the feat, the future of Harbaugh in Ann Arbor is a mystery, as he could leave for the NFL.

Jim Harbaugh is also a very religious man who puts a strong emphasis on faith. Being a Roman Catholic with firm beliefs, he's also a supporter of the pro-life movement and has made his stance on the subject clear over the years.

After clinching his first national championship with Michigan, Harbaugh attended the annual March for Life Rally in Washington, D.C., which opposes the practice and legality of abortion. Harbaugh reiterated his pro-life stance:

"Thank you all for being here. It's a great example that you're setting. It's a testimony to the sanctity of life. It's a great day for a march! It's a great day, this is football weather!"

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Jim Harbaugh's stance. One fan heaped praise on Harbaugh and his wife Sarah for their support of the movement.

"I had no idea Jim Harbaugh was pro life! God bless him and his wife Sarah. What a warrior for the unborn!

Here are a few more reactions on X to Harbaugh's speech and presence during the March for Life Rally.

Jim Harbaugh openly embraces his pro-life ideologies and religious beliefs

Over the years, Jim Harbaugh has not been shy from openly embracing his beliefs as a Roman Catholic and idea of pro-life. In 2017, he said that faith is a major factor in the decisions he makes.

"The role that faith plays in my life is in the priorities that I have. Faith, then family, then football."

That year, he also met Pope Francis and presented him a Michigan helmet and a pair of cleats, describing the meeting as one of the best experiences of his life.

"And I know that there's something that I'm supposed to do with that opportunity, with that encounter, of meeting the Holy Father. I'm going to pray about it." Harbaugh told CNA.

In 2022 during an interview with ESPN, Jim Harbaugh said that he told his family, players and staff members that he would be more than happy to adopt and raise a baby in cases of unplanned pregnancies with no means to take care of the child.

"I've told the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn't planned, to go through with it, go through with it."

"Let that unborn child be born and if at at that time, you don't feel like you can care for it, you don't have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby."

It will be interesting to see if Harbaugh remains in Ann Arbor or moves to the NFL as he seeks to win his next big prize, the Super Bowl.

