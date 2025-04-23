Michigan HC Sherrone Moore makes thoughts clear on Andrew Babalola’s spot in the OL competition

Coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season. After winning the National Championship in 2023, the Wolverines struggled with a new head coach and quarterback in 2024. Heading into the 2025 season, the Wolverines are poised to be much more successful in the SEC.

Ad

One of the reasons the Wolverines are expected to be better next season is their strong recruiting class. The team is most known for signing No. 1-ranked recruit QB Bryce Underwood. However, he was not the only five-star in their class. The Wolverines also signed five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola.

On Wednesday, Sherrone Moore spoke with On3 about many of his players and their spring practice performances, including Andrew Babalola. He told On3 that if he continues to develop, he could challenge for the starting left tackle spot next season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s a guy that’s gonna be competing for that left tackle spot in the fall, and we’re excited about it," Moore said. "Probably one of the smartest human beings — besides Grant Newsome — that I’ve ever met in my life. We call him Newsome Jr. He was a direct admit to Ross Business School, so that takes some intelligence."

Ad

"The kid is very cognizant of what he’s doing, doesn’t make the same mistake twice. From a physical standpoint, he’s still growing. I think he came here about 280. He’s about 305, 310 now, and he’s 6-5, 6-6. But he has a basketball background, too. He’s got great feet, great balance and great flexibility — and he’s surprisingly strong."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sherrone Moore successfully recruited top 10-ranked recruits to Michigan

Recruit rankings vary at different outlets, but it is nearly unanimously agreed upon that QB Bryce Underwood is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2025 class. As a result, his being a part of the Wolverines' recruiting class automatically makes it a strong class. However, 247 Sports also has Andrew Babalola as the No. 10-ranked recruit in the class, according to 247 Sports.

Ad

Overall, Michigan's class is the No. 8-ranked class in the nation, according to 247 Sports. They are the only two five-star recruits in the class, but the team also has five four-star recruits and seven three-star recruits who have officially committed to Michigan.

Heading into the 2025 season, the success of Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines will be significantly impacted by the success of its freshmen, most notably Bryce Underwood and Andrew Babalola.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More