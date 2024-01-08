Blake Corum is ready to eat his last meal with the Michigan Wolverines after winning the national title for the team. The running back has been one of the standout performers for Jim Harbaugh's team and it will be interesting to see how the Washington Huskies tackle the senior. Just before the game, he sent out a bold message to the opponents and the wider college football world about the team’s intentions.

Many of the Wolverines players might be playing their last game for the program and will go for the upcoming NFL draft. So, it could be their last chance to add a national title to their resume, something that a generation of Michigan players haven't been able to do. According to Corum, all of them are ‘starving’ and totally focused on the job at hand.

Here is what senior Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum had to say before the National Championship game against the Washington Huskies.

“I think we are ready to eat our last meal. We’re all hungry," Corum said in a press conference. "We’re not full at all. We’re starving. So we will understand that. You know, last week's game was cool, last week's game was fun. We can talk about that but we’ve to stick to the task at hand right now and focus on the job that we have to finish."

Players like safety Rod Moore, left tackle LaDarius Henderson, right guard Zak Zinter and Corum’s running back partner Donovan Edwards are all up for being drafted into the NFL.

Even QB JJ McCarthy might end up declaring for the draft if a suitable situation arises. No doubt they would want to win a Natty before bowing out of Ann Arbor. Certainly, Blake Corum’s message shows how determined the team is to achieve that.

Blake Corum: 2023 performance in numbers

Blake Corum has been one of the standout performers for the Michigan Wolverines this season. But he is more about the team than his individual records. The running back has been in the Michigan Football program since 2020, but his 2023 performance has solidified his stature as a legend in Ann Arbor.

Corum ran for 1,111 yards this season and his plays resulted in 25 rushing touchdowns for the team. That is three more than the number of touchdown passes thrown by QB JJ McCarthy. Their partnership was one of the reasons that Michigan was so dominant this year.

Corum has already made it clear that he returned to the Wolverines in 2023 for his legacy in the program, and a national title might just be what the doctor ordered in that regard.

