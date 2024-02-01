Minnesota QB Cole Kramer's fiancée drops adorable picture from couple's pre-wedding photoshoot

After abruptly getting a start for the Minnesota Golden Gophers against the Bowling Green Falcons in December, QB Cole Kramer turned his attention back to planning his wedding with his fiancée, Katie Miller.

Recently, Miller shared a post ahead of their wedding later this week with the caption:

"WEDDING WEEEEK!!!"

Miller became famous in December while attending the game against the Falcons as the ESPN+ cameras kept panning her, and she told PEOPLE about that experience.

"Being featured as much as I was at the game wasn’t something that I ever anticipated, but at the end of the day I was just pumped to be there supporting Cole and the rest of the team in their victory," she told PEOPLE.

"I do think being compared to Taylor Swift is a bit of a reach, but as someone who shed tears of joy getting to see Taylor at the Eras Tour earlier this year, I’ll take it."

Cole Kramer gets a fairytale sendoff

In December last year, Cole Kramer was already packed up to move to Arizona, and his stint as a player for the Minnesota Golden Gophers was seemingly over until his life took a different turn.

When quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis entered the transfer portal, there was a need for a quarterback for the Quick Lane Bowl game against the Bowling Green Falcons on December 26, and Kramer was called back to be the starting quarterback.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kramer detailed the life-changing opportunity.

“Got some calls that I would be the starting quarterback, and as a little kid that grew up in Minnesota, that was my dream ever since I was little,” Kramer said. “So it was an obvious yes, and just can’t wait to get out there with the guys I’ve been with the past four or five years.”

There was extensive speculation that Cole Kramer had been paid $30,000 in NIL money to play in the game, and he addressed the rumors in his interview.

“I saw the posts and the articles, and you know, that’s not true. It’s not accurate information, as much as I would love for that to be true,” Kramer said. “But like what I said before, just getting the chance to play, especially this last time and start, that’s what means a lot to me and that’s what makes it really special.”

He led his team to a 30-24 win against the Falcons in his only college football start and finished his career with a bang.