Minnesota quarterback Cole Kramer led the Gophers to their seventh consecutive bowl game triumph, securing a 30-24 victory over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday. However, the Gophers' win wasn't just about Kramer's three touchdowns; it was a celebration that went beyond the field.

Adding to the victory was Kramer's fiancee, Katie Miller, a registered nurse whose presence in the stands stole the spotlight. ESPN's cameras couldn't resist capturing her excitement, making her an instant social media sensation.

As the Gophers' account shared a graphic with the game result on Instagram, Miller, who's in the midst of wedding preparations and a move to Arizona, reposted the post on her story. She captioned her story with pride:

"THATS MY MAN!!!!"

Screenshot via Instagram (@katiiemilller)

Minnesota Gophers bag 7th consecutive bowl game

The Minnesota Gophers (6-7) clinched their seventh straight bowl victory, triumphing over Bowling Green (7-6) in the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday.

The road to victory was not easy for the Gophers, who were dealing with the absence of key players like Tyler Nubin and Brevyn Spann-Ford. They both sat out the bowl game because of the upcoming NFL draft.

Senior Cole Kramer got his first career start at quarterback. Even though he had a modest 26 passing yards, Kramer delivered in the red zone with two touchdown throws and another on the ground.

With Cole Kramer possibly playing his first and last start in Maroon and Gold, his fiancee, Katie Miller, watched from the stands.

The Gophers secured their fifth consecutive bowl win under the helm of P.J. Fleck.

"All P.J. Fleck does is win bowl games for the Gophers, right?" WCCO's Henry Lake said. "Not the greatest of bowls. It was a good outcome, and as much as we can joke or complain and be frustrated at the type of season the Gophers had, you'll take a bowl victory."

The Gophers were led by freshman sensation Darius Taylor, who was making a comeback from a leg injury. Taylor took the mantle of Minnesota’s ground dominance by recording a career-high 208 rushing yards with one touchdown.

