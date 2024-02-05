Minnesota QB Cole Kramer and his wife Katie Miller share adorable first dance after getting married

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Cole Kramer has had an incredible few weeks since receiving an unexpected call to start for his college team for the first time in five years, just when he thought his dream was dead.

He also recently got married to his longtime girlfriend, Katie Miller and he showed off the couple's first dance after getting married on Instagram:

Enter caption

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How Cole Kramer accepted the Minnesota call

When the call came from Minnesota coach PJ Fleck asking him to come back and play in the Quick Lane Bowl, Cole Kramer had already packed up his life and moved to Arizona with his fiancee, Katie Miller.

Katie Miller spoke to PEOPLE and slipped in how she convinced Cole Kramer to accept the call that changed their lives even after they had already moved on.

"I think the most fun things in life come from saying yes to opportunities that weren’t necessarily part of the original plan," she said.

“I knew it would be worth it from the beginning,” she continued. “I feel like I was the one who was a little more spontaneous in telling him, ‘Absolutely, you should go do it.’ I had every bit of faith that he would get the job done.”

Talking to PEOPLE about all of the attention that his girlfriend garnered during the game, Kramer slipped in a cute comment.

"I definitely was not expecting all of that coverage, but she is beautiful so I can’t blame them," he said. "Katie has been selfless in the way she supports me since day one. It’s always a comforting feeling to know I have her cheering me on both on and off the field."

The Golden Gophers beat the Bowling Green Falcons 30-24 and won the Quick Lane Bowl game, justifying Cole Kramer's decision to accept the call.

Katie Miller talked about the attention that came from watchers of the clash and social media users because of how the cameras kept panning at her during the game.

"Being featured as much as I was at the game wasn’t something that I ever anticipated, but at the end of the day I was just pumped to be there supporting Cole and the rest of the team in their victory," she revealed. "I do think being compared to Taylor Swift is a bit of a reach, but as someone who shed tears of joy getting to see Taylor at the Eras Tour earlier this year, I’ll take it."

Now that Cole Kramer and Katie Miller are officially married, it completes one of the fairytale stories of the college football year.