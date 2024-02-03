IN PHOTOS: Minnesota QB Cole Kramer and fiancée Katie Miller share special snippets from wedding weekend festivities

Minnesota quarterback Cole Kramer is excited to get married to fiancée Katie Miller as the wedding weekend arrives. The couple shared snippets from all the wedding shenanigans ahead of their special day.

Posting stories on Instagram, Kramer and Miller posed for the camera together while raising a wine glass on the occasion. Katie Miller wore a white gown as she sat next to Kramer, who looked dashing in a white shirt and black suit.

In another black and white picture posted by Miller's friend, Sydney, the beautiful couple seem to be conversing, most likely discussing the wedding arrangements.

Miller also posted a picture from her pre-wedding party with her bridesmaids. Everyone wore matching nightsuits while raising red wine glasses to toast. Katie captioned the story:

"Pre wedding slumber party with my girls say LESS !!!"

Here's a look at the photos:

Cole Kramer and Katie Miller's engagement

The former Golden Gophers quarterback and Katie Miller got engaged in 2022. Kramer took to Instagram to share the news, expressing gratitude for having Miler in his life.

The Instagram post featured a picturesque moment as the couple stood on a dock with flower petals beneath them, capturing the essence of the romantic proposal. Kramer poured his heart out in the caption, writing:

"WOWWW… I GET TO MARRY MY BEST FRIEND!!! You are the most beautiful woman on the inside and out. I am forever grateful that the Lord has put you in my life! I am so excited to do life with you and to be able to serve the Lord together every single day!

"You are more than a dream come true! I love you Katie more than words can explain, you are an answered prayer. I CAN’T WAIT TO MAKE YOU A KRAMER!!! I love you forever KK."

Turning a new chapter in life after football, Kramer is planning to move to Arizona and carve out a career in sales.

