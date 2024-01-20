Cole Kramer walked off the football field as a Bowl champion. Now, his wedding day with girlfriend Katie Miller is fast approaching. As the day nears, the couple went out to enjoy a romantic dinner together back at the place where the former Minnesota Golden Gophers QB popped the question.

Both Kramer and Miller took to Instagram to share snippets from their dinner night. According to Miller, the couple celebrated ‘almost wedding time’ with the meal. They will exchange vows early next month and have been busy with preparations in the past few weeks.

Here are the snippets shared by the couple:

“Celebrating almost wedding time at the place we got engaged,” Miller wrote in her Instagram story.

Kramer's story revealed the location that holds so much significance in the couple's engagement. It is COV Wayzata in Wayzata, Minnesota. The city is where Kramer proposed to his longtime girlfriend more that one and a half years ago.

Miller recently shared another snippet of the wedding preparations, and revealed that the planning of the wedding was in its final phases. The couple will get married on February 3 in Rochester, Minnesota, and they will also be hosting a reception for friends and family the same evening.

Kramer has already played his last college football game when he took the field in the Quick Lane Bowl against the Bowling Green Falcons. It was that game that got his girlfriend the title of ‘Taylor Swift of college football.’

How Cole Kramer’s fiancée Katie Miller got compared to Taylor Swift?

Cole Kramer started for the first time in his college football career and won the Quick Lane Bowl for Minnesota. But the fan eyes were fixed on his girlfriend Katie Miller, who was instantly compared to pop star Taylor Swift due to her looks.

Miller was an instant hit with the fans as she shared many behind the scenes snaps of the QB celebrating his last college football game and the Bowl win.

Miller later revealed her Swiftie side, saying that she wanted to tell the little herself about the comparison. She also shared a video from her childhood dancing on the pop star’s song.

Kramer and his soon-to-be wife have decided to move to Arizona after their wedding and start a new life away from football.