PHOTOS: Minnesota QB Cole Kramer’s GF Katie Miller shares snippets from “final bit of planning” ahead of their wedding

Minnesota quarterback Cole Kramer got a chance of a lifetime this college football season, and he grabbed it with both hands. Playing his first and last college football game as a starting quarterback in his career, he led the Golden Gophers to a bowl game win. Now he is dealing with another important aspect of his life, his wedding with girlfriend Katie Miller.

Miller took to Instagram to share some snippets from the final planning phase for the wedding. With just weeks left for the big day, the couple is working towards it in full swing. Fans also saw a part of it through Miller's social media.

“Final bit of planning!!!” Miller wrote in her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot via Instagram

Cole Kramer and Katie Miller are getting married on Feb. 3 in Rochester, Minnesota, before they head into their new life away from the limelight of sports. The wedding will take place at the Mayowood Stone Barn, and the guests are expected to wear semi-formal attire while attending it. The couple will also host a reception for friends and family later that evening.

Miller shot to fame during the coverage of the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, where her boyfriend started for the first time for the Golden Gophers against the Bowling Green Falcons. While Kramer led his team to a 30-24 win to end the 2023 season as the Quick Lane Bowl champion, his fiancee drew comparisons with pop star Taylor Swift due to her looks.

Also read: Cole Kramer’s GF Katie "Taylor Swift of CFB" Miller shows off her Swiftie side in a charming throwback video - "If little me would have known"

Katie Miller: A rock-solid support for Cole Kramer

Katie Miller and Cole Kramer's relationship has been public since April 2021. She has been a big support for the quarterback while he was still on the bench in Minnesota. When Kramer finally got his chance to show his talent in the field, Miller was his loudest voice of support. The couple was even called the "Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift of college football" by fans and media.

Miller, who is a registered nurse, shared a lot of updates about the signal-caller after he helped his team win the Quick Lane Bowl. That included a snap of him enjoying a drink.

The couple will be relocating to Arizona after their wedding, where Kramer intends to take up a sales job and put his degree in business and marketing to good use. But first, they have a wedding to host.

Also read: Cole Kramer’s GF Katie Miller goes down memory lane to cherish her fun-filled year spent with Minnesota QB