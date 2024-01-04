Minnesota quarterback Cole Kramer's girlfriend, Katie Miller, revealed her Swiftie side by sharing a throwback video from her childhood on Instagram and TikTok. She vibes to a Taylor Swift song as a kid in the clip.

This comes after Miller was compared with the pop star after appearing on national television during the Quick Lane Bowl game. Besides the fans, magazines and media outlets called Kramer and Miller the "Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift of college football."

The Golden Gophers QB's fiancée was candid about being compared with Taylor Swift.

“If little me would have known she'd be publicly compared to Taylor Swift one day,” Miller wrote at the start of the video.

The clip showed little Katie dancing to Swift’s banger "You Belong with Me." The dance became a performance as she started to sing along. Even her dog joined the dance, making it even more adorable for the fans who saw it.

Katie Miller bagged headlines when the Golden Gophers took on the Bowling Green Falcons in the Quick Lane Bowl last month. Her boyfriend, Cole Kramer, was starting his first-ever college football game, and she was there to support him.

The Golden Gophers won the bowl game 30-24, and Kramer ended his career after becoming a champion quarterback. He was 8 of 16 for 26 yards but threw for three touchdowns.

Cole Kramer and Katie Miller: Future plans for the "Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift of college football"

Cole Kramer's first college football start turned out to be his last as he decided not to go for the NFL draft. Instead, he would be heading to Arizona to settle down in a life away from the sport with his girlfriend, Katie Miller. The couple is also planning their wedding soon as the quarterback popped the question in April 2022.

While Miller is already a nurse, Kramer would reportedly look for a sales job once he settles in Arizona. He will put his degree in business and marketing from the University of Minnesota to good use.

And like she always has, Miller will support him in his endeavors. But they will always be titled "Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift of college football."

