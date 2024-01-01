“NYE BABYYY”: Minnesota QB Cole Kramer’s GF Katie Miller shares adorable snap celebrating new year’s eve in style

Cole Kramer's girlfriend, Katie Miller, celebrated New Year's Eve in style. She shared a snap with the Minnesota Golden Gophers QB on Instagram. And her excitement was visible in the caption she wrote on the picture.

Miller recently went viral after her boyfriend was selected to play for the Golden Gophers in the Quick Lane Bowl. While Kramer led his team to a Bowl game win, his fiancee won the hearts of the fans on social media. And her New Year’s Eve celebration is bound to endear her to the college football world even more.

Here is the snap shared by Minnesota Golden Gophers QB Cole Kramer's girlfriend, Katie Miller, on New Year's Eve.

“NYE BABYYY,” Miller wrote in her Instagram story.

Credit: Katie Miller, IG

Miller, a nurse, has been a consistent source of support for Kramer, who spent the majority of his collegiate football career on the Minnesota bench. When he finally got his chance in the Quick Lane Bowl against the Bowling Green Falcons, Miller was there to support him. It is another matter that she drew comparisons with Taylor Swift during the game, making her a household name in the college football world.

She was visibly excited during the game, which spilled over after the Golden Gophers became bowl winners. Miller shared a story on Instagram celebrating the win, calling Kramer 'my man.' She also shared a picture of Kramer enjoying some drinks after the win.

Cole Kramer moving away from College Football

Cole Kramer made his first college football start in the Quick Lane Bowl game. It also happened to be his last. The quarterback spent the majority of his career on the bench for the Minnesota Vikings and has opted to hang up his football cleats for good. He will go to Arizona to begin a new life with his girlfriend, Katie Miller.

Kramer is also preparing for his wedding with Miller. He proposed to her before the start of the 2023 season, and the couple is likely to exchange their vows soon. The quarterback is looking for a job in sales, putting his education in business and marketing from the University of Minnesota to good use.

