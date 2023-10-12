MLB star Nick Castellanos gets caught up with Deion Sanders effect, dons Coach Prime hoodie after Phillies win

The Deion Sanders effect spares has now reached October baseball. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has created hype around himself and is leading the football program on a path of glory. And he just got a nod for his efforts from an MLB star.

Nick Castellanos led the Philadelphia Phillies to another win in their ongoing series. After his stellar performance on the plate, Castellanos donned a Coach Prime hoodie to celebrate the win. And he had just good things to say about Sanders.

The Deion Sanders effect is real and the Phillies star is just the latest example of its reach among the stars of American sports.

Nick Castellanos celebrates Phillies' win by rocking a Coach Prime hoodie

When the Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Nick Castellanos appeared before the media after leading his team to a win against the Atlanta Braves, there was something different about him. His hoodie had a logo that had nothing to do with his team or baseball. It was a Colorado Buffaloes hoodie from the Coach Prime brand.

"Just from Deion, what he's doing with the organization, I have become a fan of his as well as what he's able to do for his kids. I ordered this like a month ago. Once it got there, today felt like a perfect day to wear it," Castellanos told the media.

The hitter smashed two home runs against the Braves in the third game of the series to lead the Phillies to a blowout 10-2 win. The Phillies now lead the series 2-1 and are very much poised to take it home.

Sanders' hype refuses to die down as the Buffaloes continue to show signs of resurgence, even in defeats. So it's no surprise Castellanos has become a fan.

The Deion Sanders effect working to wake a sleeping giant

The Deion Sanders effect is in full swing in Boulder at the moment. According to stats revealed by Coach Prime himself, the Buffaloes merchandise has seen an 892% rise in sales because of the hype. Apart from that, the football program's revenue from tickets has gone up by a whopping $14 million. Fans are hooked to the Colorado team like never before and the program is not disappointing them.

Colorado has already won 4 out of six games they have played. And while they have struggled against higher-ranked teams, the game against the USC Trojans showed that the dawn of the Colorado era is not that far. Can Prime Time sustain the upward trajectory?