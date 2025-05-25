"Most humbling moment of my life": Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, cherishes good old days with fun ride

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, became a popular figure in college football since her dad's arrival at the Alabama Crimson Tide in January 2007. Nick spent 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa and led themto six national championships. He retired after the 2023 season, passing the torch to ex-Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer.

On Saturday, Saban's daughter shared a post on Instagram story about learning to ride an electric scooter on an empty street. She's wearing a pink helmet paired with a white outfit as she cruised down the street.

Kristen Saban added Sheryl Crow's song, Soak Up The Sun, in her story and captioned it:

"Most humbling moment of my life," Kristen wrote.

Kristen Saban's Instagram story

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Kristen showcased support for her father's foundation, the Nick's Kids Foundation. She shared a post announcing how they are doing a special giveaway of an autographed football.

Following his retirement, Nick Saban entered the world of broadcasting. During the 2024 season, he joined ESPN's College GameDay crew as an analyst, making memorable appearances.

So, what has retirement been like for someone like Saban, who spent half of his life coaching? On Tuesday, he shared his thoughts on the Rick Burgess Show.

"I'm doing great, well, it's easier when you don't have to work 14 hours a day," Saban said.

"I enjoy it. ... Being on Game Day keeps me involved in the game, and it's a different perspective. ... So am doing really well. You know, Ms. Terry gave me 10 Commandments of retirement the day I retired, and, in one week, she said, obviously 10 is not enough."

Nick Saban's daughter defends her dad after he introduced US President Donald Trump in Tuscaloosa

Earlier this month, POTUS Donald Trump gave a speech at the University of Alabama, celebrating 100 days in office. He was accompanied by Nick Saban, who addressed students graduating at the spring ceremony in Coleman Coliseum.

However, not everyone was appreciative of the partnership between Trump and Saban. Kristen Saban, though, defended her dad from the backlash on social media, considering everything he has done for the Crimson Tide.

"Because he is my father," Kristen wrote on her IG story. "And he got to address the university commencement. And he also put 17 years into the university, city of Tuscaloosa AND the state of Alabama. And he speaks words of wisdom to young people and people listen because he has given so much to the school. In case you forgot!!"

Nick Saban shares a strong bond with Kristen as he uses his time to make memories with his family post-retirement.

