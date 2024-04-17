“MY BABY GIRL” - Texas HC Steve Sarkisian shares precious moment with daughter Taylor Sarkisian on her special day

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is enjoying the offseason while rebuilding his roster to compete for the national championship in the 2024 college football off-season.

Amid the preparations, the Texas HC took a moment to post a story on his Instagram featuring his daughter, Taylor Sarkisian, on her special day. He captioned the story:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BABY GIRL"

"SWEET 16 🧡"

Taylor is Sarkisian's daughter from his first marriage to Stephanie. The couple married in 1997 and got divorced in 2016. He had two daughters and a son from his first marriage.

The Longhorns coach then married Loreal Smith in 2020. Over the years, Loreal has become a fan favorite in Austin for her support of the Longhorns and her dazzling gameday outfits.

Steve Sarkisian's wife discusses criticism amid online fame

The 'First Lady of Texas Football' has made her way into the fashion world, documenting her journey with transparency and resilience for her 119K Instagram followers.

Through a reel on Instagram, Loreal opened up about the challenges she's encountered along the way as she addressed the inevitable criticism that accompanies pursuing one's passion.

She knows that uncertainty and the unpredictability of public perception are side effects of her craft.

"At the end of the day, you want people to love it, you want them to like it, to accept it, and you don't get to control that is and will always be the scariest part," she said.

However, Loreal recognizes the importance of presenting her work authentically.

"I have to present what I think they might like based of my expertise and knowledge and style. I just gotta cross my fingers and hope it's accepted and received the way that I'm putting it out," she added.

With a blend of faith and determination, Steve Sarkisian's wife is optimistic about the future, particularly with her latest venture alongside French luxury brand Givenchy

