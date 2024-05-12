“My wife never really asked me about work”: Oregon HC Dan Lanning reveals reason behind not ‘b*tching’ about work at home

Head coach Dan Lanning has become a point of discussion owing to Oregon's major moves in the transfer portal. From adding depth to his quarterback unit by adding Dillon Gabriel to the roaster to the Ducks' electrifying performance in the 2024 spring game, everybody will have their eyes on Lanning's team in the coming 2024 college football season.

It's safe to say Lanning is brewing a dynasty in Oregon and is one of the top contenders to win the national championship title, but with great responsibility comes a great "headache."

In an interview with Will Compton on his Youtube channel "Bussin with the Boys," Lanning opened up about why he doesn't like to "b*tch" to his wife after going home from work:

"There's certainly a lot of headaches but every job has headaches. I mean, it's it's a ton of fun. It's a lot of fun in this place. It's just you know, fun being a place where you have great support and where you have players that are really good. I'll be honest, I don't I don't bitch a lot because I realize how lucky and fortunate I am.

I think the more time you spend complaining, you know, the less you are focusing on getting better and I don't take a lot of those problems home. One of the benefits for me is my wife never really asked me about work, which I don't want her to. Yeah, I spend all my time talking about work at work. So when I get home, it's that chance to you know, kind of check out after you get done maybe recruiting calls and stuff."

Will Dillon Gabriel help Oregon win the national championship title in 2024?

Joel Klatt speaks about Dillon Gabriel and Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning's Oregon impressed everybody with their performance in the 2024 spring game. Especially their new quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, who seems to be the perfect replacement for last year's star Bo Nix.

During the game, Gabriel scored two touchdowns and completed 14 out of 21 passes for 163 yards. In his last season with the Oklahoma Sooners, Dillon threw 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Gabriel is the one to watch this coming college football season, and emphasizing this, popular college football analyst Joel Klatt gave his insights on the same:

"Oregon with Dillon Gabriel is a real good fit. He's got 49 starts in his career already, which means by the end of this thing if he stays healthy, he's going to be Bo Nix's record of 61 starts by a quarterback in college football.

"lanning is building a powerhouse. If I had to buy stock at one coach in America, it would be Dan Lanning, He's young, he's going to win."

It will be interesting to see how Oregon performs in the Big Ten for the first time as a league member in the coming 2024 college football season.

