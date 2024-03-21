“Nasty work” - Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gushes over $800M worth Beyonce’s diamonds for a tie look

Loreal Sarkisian always puts her fashion perspective in front of fans whenever she gets a chance. This time Steve Sarkisian's wife gushed over American singing sensation Beyonce.

"Queen Bey" as she's famously now, $800 million worth Beyonce (according to Forbes) always grabs headlines for her unique performance outfits. The outfit that Loreal can't stop praising sees the multiple Grammy Award winner rocking a black tuxedo suit, which she paired with a black hat over her blonde hair.

However, what caught Lorel's attention was Beyonce's tie, which had diamonds studded on it. Resharing Beyonce's photo on her Instagram story, Loreal captioned:

"...diamonds for a tie is nasty work 🔥😍"

Screenshot via Instagram

Beyonce posted a series of snaps from the particular photoshoot which she captioned:

"GOLD PARTY"

Loreal Sarkisian praising celeb looks feat. Kim Kardashian, Zendaya

Steve Sarkisian’s wife showered praise on two iconic celebrities, Kim Kardashian and Zendaya. In an Instagram story, she couldn’t take her eyes off Kim's stunning appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, where the Hollywood diva donned a striking black see-through gown. She captioned the post:

"🔥"

Screenshot via Instagram

As the First Lady of the Texas Longhorns, Loreal's fashion acumen extends beyond social media posts. Her involvement in the fashion industry and philanthropy shows she's a jack of many trades.

In another Instagram story, Loreal shared her admiration for Zendaya's chic appearance at the Fendi Paris Fashion Week show. Donning a glamorous burgundy off-shoulder gown, Zendaya radiated elegance with her sleek hairstyle and dazzling necklace. She captioned her story:

"..she's my favorite"

Screenshot via Instagram

Throughout the 2023 college football season, Loreal's fashion statements on game days have swept fans off their seats.

