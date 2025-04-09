NCAA President Charlie Baker releases statement after judge delays approval of $2.8B House v. NCAA settlement

Judge Claudia Wilken is presiding over the monumental House v. NCAA lawsuit. With the final House settlement hearing over, the only thing left is the approval of the $2.7 billion settlement.

However, the judge has opted to delay the approval until at least two changes are implemented. The conditions are changes to the current roster limits and the inclusion of future athletes in the class.

In the aftermath of the delay, NCAA president Charlie Baker released a statement:

"Today's hearing on the landmark settlement was a significant step in modernizing college sports. If approved, the settlement will allow student-athletes the opportunity to receive nearly 50% of athletic department revenue in a sustainable and fair system for years to come."

Baker's statement was posted via the NCAA News account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Baker has been the NCAA president since 2023. He is a seasoned politician, businessman and sports administrator.

What could the House v. NCAA settlement mean for collegiate sports?

The House v. NCAA settlement will have a far-reaching effect on collegiate sports.

Three major points will be examined: direct payment arrangements, the elimination of scholarship limits and the allowance of the NCAA and power conferences to institute rules designed to give the power conferences more power to enforce arrangements.

The settlement will let Division I programs pay athletes directly for the use of their NIL. This would begin on July 1 and will be subject to a per-school cap. The cap will rise over time, and it'll be based on percentages of revenues.

Furthermore, the NCAA will proceed with crafting new rules that would eliminate scholarship limits. Instead, there will now be roster-size limits. This might have a knock-on effect on walk-ons, as such players might be unable to join the program due to the fresh roster limits.

Also, power conferences will likely have a bigger say in rules and regulations. The NCAA will cede some power under the settlement's ambit.

