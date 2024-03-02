Former Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan decided to declare for the 2024 NFL draft after the end of the 2023 season. The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the better wide receiver prospects in this year's draft and is projected to be a mid-round pick.

As Jalen McMillan prepares to make the transition to the NFL, he recently opened up about the toughest opponent he faced during his college career. According to an article by The Detroit News' Nolan Bianchi, McMillan considers former Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil as the toughest opponent he faced on the gridiron during his stint with the Washington Huskies.

McMillan backed up his statement by talking about last season's national championship game against Michigan. He heaped praise on Sainristil by talking about how he was performing incredibly well in the game while also being able to agitate him on the field. In the end, the Wolverines emerged as the national champions with a 34-13 final score.

"He was pissing me off all game. He was calling out formations, calling out routes we were gonna run, lining up in zone, when, in reality, he was in man- and lining up in man while in zone. He's a great player."

Mike Sainristil was a key part of Michigan's defense in his fifth year with the team last season. He played in 15 games for the Wolverines and recorded 44 total tackles, six interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He had the opportunity to declare for the 2023 NFL draft but decided to return to Ann Arbor for another season. This decision proved to be a wise one for Sainristil as he ended his collegiate career by clinching a national title with the team.

Jalen McMillan's college career

Coming out of San Joaquin Memorial High School, Jalen McMillan began his collegiate career with the Washington Huskies in 2020. During his freshman season, McMillan saw limited time on the field and played in three games for the Huskies while recording 16 receiving yards.

During his sophomore season in 2021, McMillan saw more time on the field and was successful in recording 470 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in 11 games. He entered the 2022 season as a preseason All-Pac-12 honorable mention and had the best campaign of his career.

In 13 games, Jalen McMillan put up 1,098 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if he can go on to become a successful NFL WR in the future.

