NFL insider makes stance clear on Arch Manning's possible move to Browns or Giants after they reportedly lose interest in 2025 QBs

Arch Manning has the college football landscape buzzing. The Texas quarterback, also the nephew of Peyton and Eli, has NFL front offices counting down the days until he's available to suit up in the professional ranks. The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are said to be among the franchises waiting.

NFL analyst Kay Adams discussed Arch Manning's situation on the "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams" on Thursday.

"It's all timing, but if you know that there's a chance that that person you've been pining after that's the clear person that you would like to make a commitment to is, like, a year away from getting out of their relationship with a college, like, do you wait?" Adams said. "Do you settle? What do you do?"

Adams brought up the possibility that teams would trade down to acquire more capital and go after Manning this time next year. There are teams, too, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers who have a load of compensatory picks in next year's draft.

The Tennessee Titans are seemingly going to roll with Miami passer Cam Ward, while Colorado's Shedeur Sanders' draft stock is unclear. Sanders has gone as high as the top pick in some mock drafts, while one even had him dropping to the end of the first round, or even the second.

How hyped up is Arch Manning?

In January, Fox Sports' Rob Rang theorized what players would go where in a draft that included underclassmen. He believes Arch Manning would go No. 1 overall this year if possible.

"It was notably Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker — and not head coach Brian Callahan or new general manager Mike Borgonzi — who told reporters ... the club will not pass up a 'generational talent' to force a quarterback at No. 1," Rang wrote. "Super blue-chip prospects like Colorado's Travis Hunter or Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith should be in play.

"But in this all-available scenario, any franchise lacking a long-term lock at quarterback would be canvassing the country for the top prospect."

Rang continued to explain why he would lock up Manning over guys like Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith (No. 2 overall, Cleveland) and Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter (No. 3 overall, New York Giants).

"While the sample size is undeniably tiny, Manning has already demonstrated the requisite size, arm strength, accuracy and athleticism to project as a future NFL star, like his famous uncles and grandfather."

Rang's mock draft proves the hype around Arch Manning goes much further than the college scene.

