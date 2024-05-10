NFL legend John Stallworth goes above & beyond with $1,214,721 donation to alma mater Alabama A&M in commencement address

Former NFL wide receiver John Stallworth attended his alma mater Alabama A&M's spring commencement. After his commencement address, Stallworth made a substantial donation to play his part in rewarding students with successful academics at the university.

As per reports, the John Stallworth Foundation donated $1.214.721 to Alabama A&M to help academically sharp students with their tuition fees and finances. The donation will act as a scholarship for students who will need to meet certain criteria to be eligible for it. These scholarship students will be known as Stallworth scholars and have a yearly recognition at the AAMU Honor's Convocation.

At the spring commencement ceremony, John Stallworth spoke about his dreams and his end goals in life.

"Playing football was never the end goal," Stallworth said. "My goal was to own my own business. Football was the vehicle I chose to get there. I left A&M with a bachelor's degree in business and returned in the offseason to receive my MBA, all in preparation for realizing my dream of having my own business."

AAMU president Daniel Wims expressed his gratitude to the former NFL and Superbowl champ for his generous donation. He also thanked him for his support in helping the academically gifted students of the university.

"The gift from the John Stallworth Foundation confirms the dedication that our alums have to this institution. Not only is this impactful to our institution, but, it assists with the solidification of our growing brand and reputation.

We commend the Stallworths for their continued support and commitment to their alma mater and for having the foresight to secure educational opportunities for our students."

When did John Stallworth play for Alabama A&M?

Stallworth began his collegiate journey with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs back in 1970. He played three seasons for the program and caught a total of 103 passes as a wide receiver.

He was named an All-Southern Inter-Collegiate Athletic Conference receiver twice during his sophomore and junior campaigns in 1972 and 1973. Stallworth was also the first Alabama A&M player to participate in the Senior Bowl following the 1937 season.

He was then drafted as the 82nd overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 1974 NFL draft. Stallworth spent his entire Hall of Fame football career with the Steelers, helping the team to four Super Bowl titles.

