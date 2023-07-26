If anyone is equipped to be the global face of college football, perhaps the most qualified person would be Nick Saban.

While college football is basically an American sport, there is no denying the global appeal of the game and Saban’s recent experience while vacationing in Italy confirms this.

The Alabama coach was in Italy this summer with his wife, Terry, to celebrate their anniversary away from the public eye. But Saban didn’t quite get the benefit of anonymity he was hoping for as college football fans had no trouble spotting him.

Saban had been postponing the trip for two years and it’s understandable why. Being a top college football coach leaves you with hardly any time to yourself. Finally going on the trip this year, he recounted the experience during the last SEC Media Days:

“Thought nobody would know us anywhere that we went, and we got 'Roll Tided' everywhere we went.”

He continued:

“Even in the Ferrari plant, we had a tour of the Ferrari plant and these cats don’t even speak English and we’re getting Roll Tide. I guess we must have a pretty decent brand, I’m talking about the University of Alabama now. But it was an enjoyable trip and I’d recommend it to anyone.”

Nick Saban's recommendation and the Italian American connection

It's understandable why Nick Saban wanted to go on a trip to Italy. The Italians have cultivated and preserved one of the most enduring cultures in the world, carving it into immortal artistic pieces, great architectural monuments, and of course, an amazing cuisine.

There is a long history of American-Italian cultural affinity and exchange. The exchange has transitioned into sports as we see American brands taking ownership of Italian clubs like AC Milan and AS Roma.

Il Duomo di Milano, Italy

Going by Saban’s experience, Italy might be college football’s gateway into the global market. Stakeholders like Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark, have been touching on the need for American college sports to break into the global market.

Where might Nick Saban go on vacation next? Is he, or any other college coach going to get the Italian welcome anywhere else in the world? It remains to be seen.

