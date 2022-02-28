Ranking the 5 oldest AC Milan goalscorers

AC Milan are one of those prestigious football clubs that have a history of fielding capable veterans on the pitch.On more occasions than not, their star players have remained loyal to them, serving the Rossoneri well into their 30s.

The 2010 decade was quite a difficult period for the club as they regressed hugely and effectively stopped being an elite European side. However, Stefano Pioli has done a really admirable job in the last couple of years and the Rossoneri have regained their status in Italian football to some extent.

AC Milan produced some absolute legends of Italian and world football

But there was a period in1980s and 1990s when AC Milan were competing for almost every trophy they played for. They were the real deal, the team to beat.

When one talks of AC Milan, one instantly remembers the colossal defenders who have played for the Italian club. Today we take a different route down the history of this great club and look at some of their veteran goalscorers.

Here are the five oldest goalscorers in AC Milan history.

#5 Nils Liedholm - 38 years 5 months 18 days

Liedholm of AC Milan ( Source: AC Milan official Twitter account)

We begin the list with the oldest name on this list, almost ancient. Nils Liedholm played for AC Milan between 1949 and 1961 and was one of the finest footballers of his era. He worked hard throughout his playing career, tirelessly honing his skills.

A fine passer of the ball, Liedholm's understanding of the game was amazing and it allowed him to bring others into the game. He had a particularly strong left foot and coupled with his effective dribbling, he was able to get an effective shot away quickly. The Swede formed a great partnership with attacking partners Gunnar Nordhal and Gunnar Gren for the Swedish national team.

AC Milan @acmilan

Nella stagione del nostro quinto Scudetto, Liddas segna il gol del pareggio con questa grande conclusione In the season of our 5th Scudetto, Nils Liedholm's blast from distance levels the matchNella stagione del nostro quinto Scudetto, Liddas segna il gol del pareggio con questa grande conclusione In the season of our 5th Scudetto, Nils Liedholm's blast from distance levels the match 🇸🇪Nella stagione del nostro quinto Scudetto, Liddas segna il gol del pareggio con questa grande conclusione 🇸🇪 https://t.co/OLzbTjQhCd

AC Milan pounced on the opportunity and signed both Nordhal and Liedholm in 1949 and the following season they brought in Gren to complete the trio. The decision bore fruit as the Rossoneri won the 1950-51 Italian Championship after a 40-year drought.

The Italian club won the title again in 1955, 1957 and 1959 with Liedholm playing an important role in those campaigns. He scored his final goal in the Milan derby in 1961 that the Rossoneri won 2-1 against Inter Milan.

#4 Filippo Inzaghi - 38 years 9 months 4 days

Inzaghi celebrates his goal in a Serie A game

Arguably the most important player during Carlo Ancelotti's spell at AC Milan and even in general in his managerial career, Filippo Inzaghi is one of the most successful strikers in AC Milan history. He made 300 appearances for the Italian club and found the back of the net 126 times.

The Italian arrived in 2001 at the top of his game, having represented the likes of Parma, Atalanta and Juventus before. The centre-forward loved to play on the shoulder of the last man and found great joy in leaving the defensive line behind him. He became an instant hit at the San Siro and remains one of the most loved players of the club.

Milan Comps @CompsACM



Happy birthday, 'Super Pippo'. 🖤



Filippo Inzaghi - AC Milan yearsHappy birthday, 'Super Pippo'. Filippo Inzaghi - AC Milan years Happy birthday, 'Super Pippo'. ❤️🖤 https://t.co/yQI9hgfifL

Super Pippo, as he was fondly nicknamed, helped AC Milan to eight different titles, including two Serie A and two Champions League trophies and one FIFA Club World Cup. After him, many strikers have come and gone, but none have been able to shoulder the burden of the No.9 jersey for the Rossoneri like he did.

Inzaghi recovered from an injury that kept him out of nine games to play in the last game of the Serie A 2011-12 campaign. He came on from the bench in the 67th minute against Novaro Calcio with the scores tied and netted the winner in the 82nd minute to say goodbye in emphatic fashion.

#3 Paolo Maldini - 39 years 9 months 4 days

Andriy Shevchenko (left) celebrating with Maldini (right) in a Serie A match (2004)

Regarded by many as the best defender of all time, Paolo Maldini scored his first goal for AC Milan when he was 18 and his last when he was 39. Between those two goals, the boy became a man and the man went on to become a legend.

He dedicated his career to the Rossoneri, spending nearly 25 years at the top without once looking out of place and is the true personification of a one-club man. He played purely as well as powerfully.

Keepitonthedeck @Keepitonthedeck "The quote is slightly misrepresented. If I have to make a tackle I have made a mistake. Sliding tackles are mostly an act of recovery. Tackling is important, it is an art. The defending art is more about reading the play"



CREDIT: Gazette Italia



- Paolo Maldini "The quote is slightly misrepresented. If I have to make a tackle I have made a mistake. Sliding tackles are mostly an act of recovery. Tackling is important, it is an art. The defending art is more about reading the play"CREDIT: Gazette Italia- Paolo Maldini https://t.co/HClNVA4CsD

The Italian's reading of the game was unparalleled and he hardly needed to come plunging in with tackles to save the day. But when he did make tackles, they were just as flawless as they came. The defender has five European Cup/Champions League medals to his name, which came in three different decades along with seven Serie A titles.

To err was not in Maldini's blood. Even the most effective and able dribblers showed him great respect and behaved themselves in front of Il Capitano.

#2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 40 years 3 months 6 days

AC Milan v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

If Zlatan Ibrahimovic keeps going at the rate that he is, it would be foolish to bet against him to go and claim the top spot in this list. He boasts a very envious CV, having played for the likes of Juventus, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester United, and PSG, among others.

He has always used his height and strong frame ever-so-well and his clinical finishing on top of it has helped him achieve huge success. The Swede represented AC Milan in the 2010-11 campaign on loan from Barcelona and was then signed permanently for the next season. However, he left in 2012 to play for Paris Saint-Germain.

He made his return to the San Siro in January 2020 for his second stint with the Rossoneri. Ibrahimovic has been a huge hit at the club, having accumulated 151 appearances in which he scored 92 times and assisted a further 34 goals. This season, he has scored eight goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.

SBOTOP @sbotopofcl



"We've done great things since I arrived, and now we are only missing one element: a trophy.



"We are fighting to achieve this, I won't quit until I have won something with this Milan side." Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows not to quit until he wins a trophy with #ACMilan "We've done great things since I arrived, and now we are only missing one element: a trophy."We are fighting to achieve this, I won't quit until I have won something with this Milan side." Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows not to quit until he wins a trophy with #ACMilan."We've done great things since I arrived, and now we are only missing one element: a trophy."We are fighting to achieve this, I won't quit until I have won something with this Milan side." https://t.co/u8EOwTgAbr

His last goal came against Venezia in a 3-1 AC Milan victory. The 40-year old is currently on the treatment table nursing an achilles tendon issue.

#1 Alessandro Costacurta - 41 years 25 days

Costacurta of AC Milan in action at the San Siro (1999)

Alessandro Costacurta was one of the most reliable defenders of the 20th century and formed a rock-solid flawless partnership with Franco Baresi. Remarkably, he holds the record for being AC Milan's oldest goalscorer. He is quite a surprising candidate to hold this record because in his 663 appearances for the club, he only scored three times.

Before becoming the oldest player to find the back of the net for AC Milan in 2007 against Udinese, his last goal came against Roma way back in 1991. He is also the oldest player to score in Serie A history. The versatile centre-back was capable of playing in multiple roles and his great technique and passing ability made him a force to be reckoned with.

He commanded the backline really well and helped the Rosseneri set up offside traps and keep track while marking players. In his 20 seasons with the San Siro outfit, Costacurta won 5 European Cup/Champions League titles and seven Serie A trophies.

