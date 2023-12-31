Nick Saban reveals him and wife Miss Terry have “Mr. right” and “Mrs. Always Right” coffee cups at home

In the world of college football, Alabama coach Nick Saban and his wife, affectionately known as Miss Terry, are known to make headlines because of their heartwarming relationship and humorous tradition.

Amid the high-stakes world of coaching, the Sabans have a unique and adorable symbol of their unwavering support for each other – a pair of coffee cups with a playful twist.

The couple owns a set of coffee cups with the playful labels "Mr. Right" and "Mrs. Always Right",

"Nick Saban said he and Miss Terry have coffee cups that say "Mr. Right" and "Mrs. Always Right" "

More than being mere cups to serve caffeine beverages, these stand as a testament to enduring love and mutual support, embodying the idea that Sabans are always right there for one another.

Miss Terry's insights into Nick Saban's NFL departure

Miss Terry sheds light on a crucial factor that influenced Saban's departure from the NFL coaching scene. Saban's brief stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2005, concluding with a 9-7 record, marked a pivotal moment in his career.

According to Miss Terry, the key distinction lies in the contrasting roles and responsibilities faced by an NFL coach's family compared to their counterparts in college football.

"I was not particularly happy there," reveals Miss Terry, The head coach’s wife and family in the NFL - your role is a lot different than it is in college."

She emphasizes the unique demands placed on families in the NFL. In the professional league, the focus is primarily on the game, leaving limited room for the community and organizational engagement that are synonymous with college football.

Nick Saban's take on college football playoff expansion

Looking ahead to the expansion of the college football playoff from 4 to 12 teams, Saban shares his perspective. Despite the impending changes, Saban doesn't expect much to alter the landscape of the sport.

Drawing parallels to the men's NCAA basketball tournament and the NFL playoffs, Saban believes that the big games will always be the focus.

"The big games are going to be the big games,"

Saban asserts, comparing the selection process to the anticipation and speculation seen in other major sports events.

Saban acknowledges that the expansion of the playoff could minimize the importance of traditional bowl games, a staple of college football for many years. He asserts,

"I think the bigger the playoff gets, the more it minimizes bowl games,"

He notes the positive reinforcement and tradition associated with bowl games and expresses concern that the playoff expansion may diminish their significance.

