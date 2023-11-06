Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban rejoices over Eagles' victory against Dak Prescott-led Cowboys; pens a note on Instagram

The household of Nick Saban is on a high at the moment. The Alabama Crimson Tide overcame the LSU Tigers in a much important clash on Saturday. On Sunday, there was good news for Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban.

The Philadelphia Eagles took on the Dallas Cowboys in their NFL matchup with Samira watching closely. As Alabama alumni Jalen Hurts rolled over Dak Prescott and the team, Samira couldn't keep her excitement down. She penned a note on Instagram on how exactly she felt after Hurts' win.

Samira Saban expresses her feelings on Jalen Hurts win over Dallas Cowboys

Samira was happy with the result that former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts produced against his opponents.

"What an amazing end to my amazing weekend!!!!" Samira wrote in her Instagram story with a post about the Eagles win.

Credit: Samira Saban IG

The Eagles edged past the Cowboys in their week 9 matchup. The game was a close one in the first half before Hurts and Co. took control in the third quarter.

A late Cowboys charge in the final period wasn't enough as the Eagles won 28-23 to go 8-1 overall this season.

Nick Saban and Alabama take control of SEC West

Alabama had a crucial matchup against LSU last weekend. It was the deciding factor in the SEC West, and Nick Saban doesn't want anything to be left to chance.

It turned out to be an easy win for the Crimson Tide brigade, their best performance in the season so far. They took control of the game from the start and never looked back. In the end, Alabama ran away with a 42-28 win.

The Tide are 8-1 overall this season and 6-0 in the SEC West. They look like the team that is going to the SEC championship game this season. Can they dethrone the Georgia Bulldogs, who look to be at their invincible best again. If that happens, national title number 8 isn't far away from Nick Saban.