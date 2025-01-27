Nick Saban's daughter Kristen has 5-word reaction to Jalen Hurts' fit after Eagles punch Super Bowl ticket

There's no representation from Alabama in the NFL, otherwise Nick Saban's daughter Kristen would have rooted for the team. The lifelong Crimson Tide fan instead roots for the Philadelphia Eagles, who punched their ticket to the Super Bowl LIX following a blowout 55-23 win against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game on Sunday night.

While the Eagles were expected to win, no one thought it would be this easy. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his running back Saquon Barkley only needed 18 seconds to make a successful opening drive. What followed was domination as the Commanders' defense was made to look like a college football team.

Kristen took to Instagram to share her reaction to a striking photo of Hurts, originally posted by Bleacher Report. The image showed the former Alabama signal-caller in a stylish black shirt and khaki pants, with smoke swirling around him.

Kristen dropped a reaction:

"Hang it in the Louvre."

Hurts was simply magnificent on the night, completing 71.4% of his passes for 246 yards and one touchdown, and adding three rushing scores and 16 yards as well on 10 carries.

Nick Saban shares insights on his former student, Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts started his journey to the NFL with a stop at the Alabama Crimson Tide, learning under the footing of legendary former coach Nick Saban.

The duo went on to win the CFP National Championship in 2017 in just their second season together. While Hurts also played one season for the Oklahoma Sooners (2019), he's renowned for his association in Tuscaloosa (2016-18).

After the Eagles took out the Los Angeles Rams 28–22 on Sunday to advance to the NFC championship game, Saban shared his thoughts on his former QB's play.

"I think he's doing the things he needs to do to win," Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. "They're a running football team. That's what the Philadelphia Eagles are.

"They've got Saquon Barkley. They run it. Jalen can run it, which he had a big play last night as a runner. You've got to make people defend that, and then you've got to throw the ball effectively enough in play-action game. I think Jalen is a good enough passer to do all those things."

Nick Saban will be happy knowing his former student is doing wonders in the pro ranks, going to the Super Bowl for the second time. Hurts' Eagles face the AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9 in Super Bowl LIX.

