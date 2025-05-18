Nick Saban's daughter Kristen makes Boston tour to support Jayson Tatum in Celtics' crucial game, drops stylish snaps on IG

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, made a trip to Boston to support the Celtics and injured starting forward Jayson Tatum this week. While Joe Mazzulla's team defeated the New York Knicks in Game 5 at home, they lost the following game on the road and were eliminated.

While things didn't turn out the way Celtics fans hoped, on Saturday, Saban's daughter dropped pictures of her trip on Instagram.

"One way flights are fun 🧳🛩️," Kristen Saban wrote.

While it's unclear if Kristen Saban is a Celtics fan, she showed her support for the team and their star, Jayson Tatum, during the trip. Among the snaps, Kristen posted pictures of the city, herself carrying a Jayson Tatum stuffed figure, wearing a Celtics chain with the team's logo while also donning a green jacket.

Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks. Tatum's injury was the latest blow to a Celtics team that fell apart in the playoffs, blowing double-digit leads three times in the series.

Boston became the fifth straight defending champion to be eliminated before the conference finals the following year. The last NBA team to win a title and make it to the conference championship was the Golden State Warriors, making a run to the NBA Finals in 2019, although they ultimately lost to the Toronto Raptors.

While supporting Jayson Tatum, daughter Kristen Saban posted video of father Nick Saban playing golf

This week, college football analyst and former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban took part in a charitable golf event at Vision Gathering.

Non-profit child welfare awareness organization "For Others" posted pictures of the tournament on Friday, thanking those who attended the event for their charitable efforts.

Kristen Saban also tried to help the organization and create awareness on the event and their efforts by posting a story with the picture of her father while lamenting not being at the event.

The former Alabama head coach's love for golf is well-known. He has played at numerous celebrity golf events. There are also stories during his time coaching of him scheduling a hip procedure around his tee-time or using police escorts to get to the golf course on time.

