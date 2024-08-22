Nick Saban's daughter Kristen reveals her week 1 game plans after Alabama legend's stepdown

Retired Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban has been a mainstay of the Tide's modern fandom. When her father unexpectedly retired in January, her world was flipped on its head after the family's 17-year stay in Tuscaloosa.

She has had nothing but a positive outlook on new coach Kalen DeBoer's era ever since he was announced as her father's replacement.

On Thursday, she reaffirmed her support for the team when she said she would be attending the season-opening game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Aug. 31.

She responded to a Q&A on her Instagram stories when a fan asked which games she would be going to this upcoming season.

"I really don't even know. I haven't planned anything out really but I'll definitely be at the first game next weekend," she wrote.

Kristen Saban details difficulties of being the coach's daughter

Kristen Saban has been in the limelight for a long time since Nick Saban took the Alabama Crimson Tide job, which coincided with the advent of social media.

During an episode of "The Next Round" with Lance Taylor, she highlighted the difficulties that come with being the daughter of such a renowned coach like Saban.

"It was more difficult in college, high school, it took me a while to figure it out. I'm still kind of figuring it out, but yeah, it was a lot, I still kind of, looking back, I'm like, 'I don't know why people cared so much about what I did or said,' but I'm very vocal, so I kind of put myself in position sometimes. But yeah, it's scary, and it's a lot people just want to know everything. And it's like, it's just just kind of weird," she said.

Having a famous father has also affected Kristen's social life.

"I kind of figured out who wanted the best for me and who was actually there for me through things that I went through when I was younger, you kind of figure out along the way. It's just, it just kind of s**ks," she said.

Now that her father has retired, it'll be interesting to see how her life changes in the college football landscape.

