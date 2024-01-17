Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban makes her stance clear about NIL and transfer portal - “Altered dramatically”

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban knows and understands that the modern-day game of college football is different than what it was a few years back. With the change in rules and regulations for NIL deals and the transfer portal, NCAA athletes have more accessibility and can make money during their collegiate careers.

During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram, Nick Saban's daughter was questioned about her opinions regarding the current scenario of NIL deals and the transfer portal. Kristen Saban replied by stating that the game of college football has changed drastically in the past few years.

"I feel strongly about it all. I think the game of college football has really been altered drastically," Kristen said. "I don't know if it's for the better or for the worse, but from a personl standpoint I don't see it as the best. Things change overtime, I get it. You have to adapt to the changing times but it's difficult to watch something that was once so great turn into something else."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"You can agree or disagree, but that's where I stand after seeing the huge changes that have come about after being around this game for 33 years of my life. It's not just the same anymore," she added.

Expand Tweet

Kristen grew up around the football scene because of Nick Saban's career. After spending the past 17 years in Tuscaloosa and watching her father coach the Crimson Tide, Kristen Saban is bound to feel the changes that have taken over in the past few years.

Also Read: Kristen Saban, daughter of Nick Saban reveals her second favorite SEC team after Alabama - “Insane environment”

Nick Saban's daughter is looking forward to interacting with Kalen DeBoer's children

During the same Q&A session, Kristen revealed that she had yet to meet the DeBoer family after Kalen DeBoer was announced as the new Alabama Crimson Tide head coach. Kristen then went on to state that she wouldn't mind having a girl chat with DeBoer's daughters Alexis and Avery and provide them with some insights into everything related to Alabama.

Expand Tweet

"I haven't met the family yet, but if his daughters want to have a girl chat about all things Bama, I'm here for them."

Despite Coach Saban's retirement, Kristen is not planning on shifting from Alabama anytime soon since her son also goes to school here.

Read More: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban breaks her silence on former Alabama WR Isiah Bond’s transfer to Texas