Kristen Saban might have already made up her mind about her son’s future in the NFL. Nick Saban's daughter took to Instagram to share a hilarious video, hinting at her desire to see her son play in the NFL. While sharing the meme, she said that she sees this as her future.

“Is this my future? Yep,” Kristen wrote in her IG story.

Story shared by Kristen.

Kristen and her husband, Adam Setas, have two children: son James and daughter Amelia Elizabeth. James was born in April 2020, six years after her wedding.

The video first appeared on TikTok through an account named Sena and garnered a lot of attention. It was then posted to Instagram by Overtime SZN.

“We coming for that GOAT status,” the caption read.

Kristen has been a big supporter of the Crimson Tide and is quite popular among the fanbase. She was a regular at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the college football season, cheering on the team led by Coach Saban.

The 28-year-old’s support has continued even after her legendary head coach dad retired from Tuscaloosa in January.

Kristen Saban talked about one change since Nick Saban's retirement

The NCAA football season is over, and Nick Saban has stepped down as Alabama's head coach. But Kristen Saban has discovered another way to root for Alabama. She's turned to basketball now.

"I no longer fret about football so now I scream at basketball on TV. Row Tad,” she wrote on X.

She also made an offer to the fans about going to Nashville to watch the SEC tournament featuring Alabama. She asked if anybody could take her along to the games at the Bridgestone Arena. The Crimson Tide will take on one of the Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers or the Florida Gators on March 15.

