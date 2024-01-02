Nick Saban’s wife Miss Terry reveals plans to make Alabama HC forget about 27-20 loss against Michigan

Alabama's 27-20 loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday left legendary coach Nick Saban with the difficult task of putting the defeat behind him.

Miss Terry Saban, Nick Saban's wife of over 50 years, shared the couple's postgame plans with USA Today, emphasizing the need to shift the focus away from football and how they intend to move on from this setback.

When Miss Terry asked if he wanted to watch the subsequent Sugar Bowl matchup, Nick Saban's response was candid:

"Not really."

Miss Terry decided to engross in a Netflix film, possibly Turkish, providing a welcome distraction with subtitles.

"It completely gets your mind off of [the defeat],” Miss Terry said.

Nick Saban's coaching uncertainty

While there's no official word on Saban's coaching future with Alabama, Terry Saban's reluctance to address questions about her husband's plans hints at uncertainty.

When asked about Nick's plans, a young woman who accompanied Terry interjected and said:

“We’re not answering questions like that right now.”

The couple's enduring partnership of 52 years has weathered numerous victories and defeats, making them well-versed in handling the emotional toll of football.

Terry's focus on finding the "silver lining to teach other players for the next time" reflects the resilience ingrained in the Sabans after seven national championships.

"Fifty-two years of doing it, we’ve experienced it before, right?" Terry told USA Today. "And you try to find the silver lining to teach other players for the next time."

Final play call and snapping issues

Nick Saban addressed the final play that concluded Alabama's season, revealing that the call came from first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Despite its outcome, Saban indicated that Rees believed in putting the ball in quarterback Jalen Milroe's hands.

"Tommy just felt like the best thing that we could do was have a quarterback run, which was kind of our two-point play, one of our two-point plays for this game," Saban said.

The play involved Milroe running up the middle on fourth-and-goal, a decision that, in hindsight, Saban acknowledged as a bad call.

"We called three plays, one they called timeout, one we called timeout, and the last one that didn't work," Saban said. "The fact that it didn't work made it a really bad call. But we called timeout because we had a bad look."

On a different note, the persistent snapping issues between Milroe and center Seth McLaughlin were evident throughout the season, with several off-target snaps causing disruptions.

Milroe acknowledged the importance of a strong quarterback-center relationship, emphasizing ongoing efforts to improve communication and execution.

“The quarterback and the center have to have a great relationship and that's something that we tried to build throughout the whole season," Milroe said. "There's a multitude of things that me and Seth talk about in that regard. That's something that we do talk about.”

