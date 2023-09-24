“No One Watches Bowl”: WSU coach Jake Dickert slams ESPN’s Lee Corso for lowballing their Week 4 matchup against Oregon State

WSU Coach Jake Dickert didn't mince words in a fiery postgame press conference. He directed his criticism towards Lee Corse and ESPN, calling them out for their comments on College GameDay.

In a stunning upset, Washington State overcame the odds, defeating No. 14 Oregon State despite being a three-point underdog. This win not only handed them their first conference win of the season but also solidified their flawless 4-0 record.

Dickert commended his players for their commitment to the program, especially considering the absence of high-star-rated players on the roster. However, Jake slammed Corso and ESPN thereafter:

“There’s a lot of noise out there. I caught something this morning. I was just watching GameDay and Corso comes on and [calls our game] the ’No One Watches Bowl,’” Dickert said.

“I don’t really understand that … Coach Corso, he’s at the point now where they give him the sheet and he reads off of it and they try to make a joke. But it didn’t even make sense."

Dickert expressed his bewilderment at Corso's negative remarks about the team, emphasizing that people indeed tune in to watch the Cougars play. He questioned Corso's reliance on scripted jokes that often missed the mark.

Jake Dickert's Washington State secures a 38-35 victory over Oregon State

The star of the night was none other than Washington State's quarterback Cameron Ward. As the game reached its climax, Ward's performance left coach Jake Dickert momentarily speechless.

With a spectacular scramble and touchdown pass, Ward extended the Cougars' lead, solidifying their control over the game.

Ward's numbers were nothing short of remarkable, completing 28-34 passes for 404 yards and an impressive 4 TDs. He continued his streak of not throwing a single interception for the fourth consecutive game.

Cameron Ward's athleticism and creativity were on full display, guiding the Cougars to their second consecutive win over a ranked opponent.

The thrilling matchup showcased the determination of the last two teams in the Pac-12 to prove themselves in the national spotlight. The game's only real drama unfolded late in the fourth quarter, with Oregon State narrowing the lead to 38-35. However, Washington State held firm, recovering an onside kick and sealing the victory.

