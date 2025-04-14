"Not true": Deion Sanders clarifies fan's comment over Nico Iamaleava playing games for NIL money

Deion Sanders cleared the air and quelled the rumors surrounding quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He played for the Tennessee Volunteers for the past two seasons. However, Iamaleava made the decision to enter the transfer portal after he failed to renegotiate his NIL contract with Josh Heupel's team.
After Nico Iamaleava's situation came to light, the rumor mill began churning that Deion Sanders and the Buffs are one of the teams interested in acquiring the quarterback. However, Coach Prime took to social media to share his true feelings about the situation.
Deion Sanders retweeted the rumor that the Buffs, along with Oregon and Ohio State, were looking to close a deal with Nico Iamaleava. He accompanied the tweet with a strong message declining any interest in the ex-Vols quarterback.
"Not true. & God bless we Good," Coach Prime said.
The Colorado Buffaloes had Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback for the past two seasons. He declared for this year's NFL Draft, leaving an air of uncertainty about who will succeed him in Boulder.
Coach Prime secured the commitment of five-star prospect Julian Lewis as his son's successor. He also decided to bring in Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter to the team. So far, both quarterbacks have been competing for the QB1 job during spring practice. But Coach Prime has not yet made a final decision on the matter.
Deion Sanders does not have any immediate need at the quarterback position. He is content with the talent that he has despite the departure of several key players this year.
Deion Sanders wants Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis to follow his son's footsteps to become Colorado's next QB1
Last month, during a press conference, Coach Prime was questioned about the qualities he was looking for in his next starting quarterback. Sanders responded by talking about his son, Shedeur, and his ability as a leader on the field.
He then went on to urge Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis to build this characteristic if they want to be his son's successor in Boulder.
"Leadership and really being able to rally those guys around because you got to understand, you got to have a bonafide leader," Coach Prime said. "Why are you asking that? I'm glad you asked. Becaus you don't hurdle, you rarely hurdle in college football."
"Those guys rarely look at the quarterback's eyes and see what it consists of....You will see Shedeur sitting there or he's going on the sideliens talking to those guys and I always tell him, look at the eyes so they can see where you are and how passionate you are about this next possession. You want to see that type of leadership because I know what they've seen and the standard is the standard and we're not going to go below the standard." (TS-5:40 onwards)
The Buffs begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Texas Tech in August. Fans will be waiting in anticipation to see who will be the team's starting quarterback for this upcoming season.
