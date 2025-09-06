  • home icon
  • College Football
  "Officially on national radar": FSU fans dumbfounded by Tommy Castellanos' unreal 82-yard TD against East Texas A&M

"Officially on national radar": FSU fans dumbfounded by Tommy Castellanos' unreal 82-yard TD against East Texas A&M

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida State - Source: Imagn
FSU fans dumbfounded by Tommy Castellanos' unreal 82-yard TD against East Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Tommy Castellanos is enjoying a fabulous start against East Texas A&M in Week 2 on Saturday. The Florida State quarterback threw an 82-yard touchdown to wideout Duce Robinson late in the first quarter to extend his team's lead to 20-0.

When fans caught a glimpse of Castellanos' incredible TD pass to Robinson, they heaped praise on the young QB.

"Castellanos is officially on the national radar," one tweeted.
"Tommy's got moves today," another added.
"This dude is nice I’m telling you. Florida State looks like they’re gonna UNO reverse from last season but we’ll see how they handle Miami in a few weeks," a third commented.

Similar reactions followed.

"That was a way better pass than the arch manning throw, he actually hit him in stride," one wrote.
"Perfect footwork in the pocket, eyes downfield, and trusting your receiver to make the play. That 82-yarder shows great preparation - Castellanos stepped up under pressure and delivered the ball where only his guy could get it," another added.
"That’s how you light up the field, Tommy!" a user tweeted.

In the first quarter against East Texas A&M, Tommy Castellanos recorded 167 passing yards and two TDs with an 83% pass completion rate. FSU led 21-0 after the first quarter.

Although it's still early days in the 2025 season, Castellanos is making a case for being in the Heisman Trophy race.

FSU QB Tommy Castellanos trolled Alabama after leading the Seminoles to Week 1 win

NCAA Football: Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos - Source: Imagn

Tommy Castellanos led Florida State to a 31-17 win over Alabama in Week 1 of the season last Saturday. A day after getting the better of the Tide, the FSU QB trolled the program by dropping shirts and hoodies -- in black and garnet -- on his website that read "Nick Can't Save Them."

The clothes also had the scoreline "31-17" written below, alongside his logo.

Castellanos completed 9-of-14 passes for 152 yards against Alabama. He also added a game-high 78 rushing yards on 16 attempts, with one rushing TD.

As things stand, FSU is set to improve to a 2-0 record with Castellanos dominating preceedings against East Texas A&M.

