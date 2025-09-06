"Officially on national radar": FSU fans dumbfounded by Tommy Castellanos' unreal 82-yard TD against East Texas A&M

Tommy Castellanos is enjoying a fabulous start against East Texas A&amp;M in Week 2 on Saturday. The Florida State quarterback threw an 82-yard touchdown to wideout Duce Robinson late in the first quarter to extend his team's lead to 20-0. When fans caught a glimpse of Castellanos' incredible TD pass to Robinson, they heaped praise on the young QB. &quot;Castellanos is officially on the national radar,&quot; one tweeted. &quot;Tommy's got moves today,&quot; another added. &quot;This dude is nice I’m telling you. Florida State looks like they’re gonna UNO reverse from last season but we’ll see how they handle Miami in a few weeks,&quot; a third commented. Similar reactions followed. &quot;That was a way better pass than the arch manning throw, he actually hit him in stride,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Perfect footwork in the pocket, eyes downfield, and trusting your receiver to make the play. That 82-yarder shows great preparation - Castellanos stepped up under pressure and delivered the ball where only his guy could get it,&quot; another added. &quot;That’s how you light up the field, Tommy!&quot; a user tweeted. In the first quarter against East Texas A&amp;M, Tommy Castellanos recorded 167 passing yards and two TDs with an 83% pass completion rate. FSU led 21-0 after the first quarter.Although it's still early days in the 2025 season, Castellanos is making a case for being in the Heisman Trophy race. FSU QB Tommy Castellanos trolled Alabama after leading the Seminoles to Week 1 winNCAA Football: Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos - Source: ImagnTommy Castellanos led Florida State to a 31-17 win over Alabama in Week 1 of the season last Saturday. A day after getting the better of the Tide, the FSU QB trolled the program by dropping shirts and hoodies -- in black and garnet -- on his website that read &quot;Nick Can't Save Them.&quot;The clothes also had the scoreline &quot;31-17&quot; written below, alongside his logo.Castellanos completed 9-of-14 passes for 152 yards against Alabama. He also added a game-high 78 rushing yards on 16 attempts, with one rushing TD. As things stand, FSU is set to improve to a 2-0 record with Castellanos dominating preceedings against East Texas A&amp;M.Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestAlso Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC