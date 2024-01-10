Ohio State fans urge fired Mike Vrabel to reinstate Buckeyes' champion status as Ryan Day fails to defend natty

The Ohio State Buckeye faithful, dissatisfied with recent performances under coach Ryan Day, are fervently calling for Mike Vrabel's return to Columbus. The Tennessee Titans parted ways with coach Vrabel on Tuesday.

Fans are hoping that the former Buckeye linebacker can reignite the team's championship aspirations. As the news of Vrabel's departure from the Titans spread, Ohio fans took to social media to express their desire for the return of a familiar face after Day failed to defend the national championship.

"Mike Vrabel you know what time it is. Ohio State needs you," a fan tweeted.

The Buckeye faithful, longing for glory days, flooded social media with calls for Vrabel to consider taking the helm once again:

Vrabel, an All-American defensive end during his playing days at Ohio State, has deep roots in the Buckeye community. He previously served as an assistant coach for the team from 2011 to 2013, coaching linebackers and the defensive line.

Former Buckeye Maurice Clarett hints at coaching change

Former Ohio State great Maurice Clarett has joined the chorus of voices calling for change.

On social media, Clarett suggested that Ohio State should part ways with current coach Ryan Day and consider bringing in Mike Vrabel as his successor.

"Chill for 12 months big dog, or don’t sign a long term agreement with anyone. … You’re already rich so you don’t need the bread. Go hang out with the family. Columbus would be on fire if you returned," Clarett said

Clarett, a national champion with the Buckeyes in 2003, expressed his discontent after Ohio State's recent loss in the Cotton Bowl. He reckons Vrabel's return could ignite the Buckeyes' resurgence.

Mike Vrabel's journey from Buckeye player to NFL coach and potential return

Mike Vrabel's connection with Ohio State runs deep, from his days as a dominant All-American linebacker to his coaching stint with the Buckeyes from 2011 to 2013.

After transitioning to the NFL, Vrabel made waves, earning recognition as the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year with the Tennessee Titans. Despite a successful tenure in the professional ranks, Vrabel's popularity among Ohio State fans has persisted, fueled by his apparent affinity for returning to the college coaching scene.

In light of Ohio State's recent struggles and the clamor for change, Vrabel's availability has made him a prime candidate in the eyes of the Buckeye faithful. However, the coaching carousel is unpredictable, and Vrabel might find himself in demand from various quarters, including potential NFL suitors.

