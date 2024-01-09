Mike Vrabel fired: 6 NFL teams that should target ex-Titans HC

In a pretty substantial surprise, the Tennessee Titans have fired Mike Vrabel. Their head coach since 2018, Vrabel led the team to four consecutive winning seasons before hitting a bump in the road the last two. These two season proved to be his undoing, and he was axed. What's next for him and why did this happen?

Why did Titans fire Mike Vrabel?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Titans did not give an express reasoning behind the firing of Mike Vrabel. However, it can be attributed to the fact that they were so bad this year. Roster questions prevailed, but the fact of the matter is that Tennessee was not very good.

Expand Tweet

It doesn't help that the Titans were the only AFC South team to be eliminated from postseason contention before their Week 18 matchups.

Mike Vrabel's coaching record with the Titans

Over the course of his coaching career, Mike Vrabel led the Titans to an overall 54-45 record, with the two previous seasons weighing that down. In the NFL playoffs, he went 2-3.

Mike Vrabel landing spots

6) Carolina Panthers

Could the Panthers go after Mike Vrabel?

By all accounts, the Carolina Panthers are looking for an offensive guru to help Bryce Young. However, if they regret passing on defensive culture-building head coach option Steve Wilks from last season (and firing Frank Reich suggests they do), Mike Vrabel can fill that void. The roster is bare bones, but Vrabel could get this team in much better shape.

5) Las Vegas Raiders

The job in Las Vegas is likely going to Antonio Pierce after the job he did after taking over. However, Mike Vrabel would be a perfect fit. He's a football guy who has built a strong culture in Tennessee. Those two things make perfect sense for the Raiders moving forward.

4) Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders tried to get a longtime football guy who knew defense and could create a strong locker room in Ron Rivera. That didn't work and they've fired him. Perhaps they want to take a different route, but Vrabel would improve on what the team wanted Rivera to do.

3) Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons hired Arthur Smith as an offensive coordinator who worked under Vrabel three seasons ago. Now that he's been fired, they might go for the other side of the ball and bring in a former Titans coach who could build a culture and get them truly competing in the weak NFC South.

2) Los Angeles Chargers

With rumored interest in Bill Belichick (who may or may not even come available), it makes sense for the Los Angeles Chargers to bring in Mike Vrabel. He could get the team a strong identity and help their much-maligned defense improve vastly.

1) New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel with the New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel is a former New England Patriots player, and the organization likes him. Should they decide to move off of Bill Belichick, there's good reason to believe the two sides would have mutual interest. Whether it's as a head coach or defensive coordinator would be a decision, but this is a great pairing.