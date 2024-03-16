“Ok Model! These hard” - Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders expresses admiration for Shedeur Sanders for latest IG snaps

Shedeur Sanders took to Instagram to share some snaps with the fans. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback posed in the icy weather along with his shiny ride. He did not say anything in the caption but it still prompted his sister, Deiondra Sanders to give a hilarious response to the post.

Shedeur had a decent run with the Buffaloes under his dad, Deion Sanders’ coaching in 2023. He is preparing for a final run in Boulder before taking a step up to the NFL stage. In the offseason, though, he has been regular on social media to let the fans in on their adventure.

Deiondra Sanders responded to the snaps with a hilarious comment.

“Ok model! These hard,” Deiondra wrote.

Deiondra has been a big supporter of Shedeur in all his endeavors, on and off the field. Recently, she congratulated him on becoming the highest NIL-valued athlete.

Deiondra announced her pregnancy with rapper Jacquees earlier this month. She has been traveling between Atlanta, Dallas, and Sint Maarten since then.

Fans join Deiondra Sanders in hyping up Shedeur Sanders’ latest snaps

Not just Deiondra Sanders, but also Deion Sanders Jr. and some Colorado players reacted to Shedeur Sanders’ latest Instagram post. They joined the fans in hyping up the QB, with some complimenting his car in the snow.

Others just showered the Buffaloes star with love. Here are a few reactions ft. the Sanders siblings and Jordan Seaton, Colorado's offensive lineman.

Shedeur will most likely declare for the NFL draft next year after completing the 2024 college football season. He is expected to be a top prospect in the 2025 draft class, with Coach Prime suggesting that he might go as high as the No.1 overall pick.

