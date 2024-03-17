Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley Kiffin joins dad’s previous school - “So excited to be a Trojan!”

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin's daughter, Presley Kiffin, is following in her father's footsteps as she starts her collegiate journey. Presley announced her commitment to the University of Southern California's volleyball team on social media on Friday. Lane worked at USC early on in his career, joining then-coach Pete Carroll's team as a tight ends coach in 2001.

Posting a photo in a white T-shirt with the Trojans logo while standing under the bright sun on the beachside, Presley captioned her Instagram post:

“I am beyond grateful to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Southern California. A huge thank you to the USC coaching staff for this amazing opportunity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I want to thank all my coaches, family, friends, and especially @mizunolongbeach for their incredible support and guidance throughout the past couple years. So excited be a Trojan! FIGHT ON❤️💛”

Presley is set to make her mark in the Big Ten conference, a move celebrated by her proud father, Lane Kiffin, and her brother, Knox Kiffin.

Screenshot via Instagram

Presley's commitment to USC adds another chapter to the Kiffin family's collegiate legacy, following her sister Landry's decision to attend Ole Miss, where Lane coaches the football team.

The decision was met with enthusiasm from the fans, who flooded the comments section, wishing her the very best. Here's a look at some of them:

Screenshot via Instagram

Also read: PHOTOS: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry shares snippets from an extravagant weekend in NYC ft. Knox Kiffin

Lane Kiffin's daughter's night out party with girlfriends

The fourth-year Rebels coach's other daughter, Landry Kiffin, shared glimpses of her night out with friends, giving fans a peek into her social life as a college student.

The 19-year-old, who attends Ole Miss too, posted a fun-filled photo of an evening with her sorority sisters from Kappa Kappa Gamma, dressed all in pink on her Instagram story.

Screenshot via Instagram

The Ole Miss coach’s decision to remain at Ole Miss was partly influenced by Landry attending the university.

Last year, Landry celebrated Bid Day, an event where sororities extend invitations to new members, with enthusiasm, choosing to join Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Coach Kiffin is currently enjoying the offseason with family and indulging in leisure activities. He remains engaged with fans through social media. The former Fresno State quarterback shared updates and glimpses of his holiday adventures, including fishing trips on a yacht.

Also read: When Lane Kiffin's daughter left Ole Miss HC short of words with her $721 purchase at Zara

Can Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin lead the Rebels to a College Football Playoff spot in the 2024 college football season? Share your thoughts in the comments below.